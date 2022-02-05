Almost two months after her death, Carmen Salinas’ daughter reveals who will inherit the actress’s studio

Mexico City.- María Eugenia Plascencia Salinasdaughter of Carmen Salinasdenies that there are problems in his family due to the inheritance left by the first actress, because in addition to the cordial relationship that exists between all of them, there is also a will that is yet to be read.

When in doubt as to why they still do not know the latest designs of Doña Carmelita, her daughter commented: “All notaries have to check in the general file of notaries that there is no other will, we are waiting for that check, to see that there is no other , that my mother has not done another one with another notary”.

In the same way, during the interview given to the program windowing, Maria Eugenie He assured that the property where the recording studio is located, which his mother inherited in life from the daughters of his brother Pedro Plascencia, will remain in their name, despite the fact that Salinas could not make the change of owner before he died.

As I said, the recording studio, that is, the land and all that is in my mother’s name, but I’m going to give it to my nieces as my mother wanted from the beginning, since the change to name of them, but I’m going to do it, it’s already agreed and all that. Until the paperwork is ready, the change will be made, ”she explained about it.

Together, Plascencia Salinas hinted that the descendants of the actress known as “La Corcholata” have already thought about what to do with the place in question.

I think my nieces already have other plans, maybe the recording studio will no longer continue, but we have to see that society as it has to end, because my mother is the majority, and then there is my sister-in-law, my cousin Gustavo and I, then I don’t know there I don’t know how to handle that, “he explained.

Finally, María Eugenia Plascencia Salinas also shared that she had already liquidated the staff that worked at her mother’s house.

We are already seeing everything legal, to stay calm and my mom too, make her look like the woman she always was, responsible for her things, and my mom’s people, her workers, I already gave them their liquidation, according to the law because that’s the way it has to be, they worked for many years with my mother, a reward for the time they took care of her, that they looked after her, they continue to live in my mother’s house,” she concluded.

Source: Mexico Agency