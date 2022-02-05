Alves: “Dembélé? You have to be smarter than your ego…”

Dani Alves was interviewed on Vamos, by Movistar, before facing Atlético de Madrid (Sunday, 4:15 p.m.). The Brazilian winger spoke about the Dembélé case, his dismissal from the Europa League, the signings… These are his impressions.

How are you after the trip with the national team?

All good. Recovered, we arrived on Wednesday and had a day to rest and recover. Now, already thinking about this great game and returning to the Camp Nou after so long.

It’s been a long time since Barça beat a direct rival at the Camp Nou. Are you proud of the sensations of the Clásico or are you one of those who say that you have to win yes or yes?

Here he does not pride himself on losing. The spirit that was created here is that you have to win, especially Real Madrid. The sensations are that the team can do more. It’s been a long time since you beat a direct rival. Soccer gives you opportunities to break those bad streaks. I think that, with all due respect to Atleti, it’s a great opportunity to play a great game in front of our people.

Despite the distance, does winning make you think of winning the League or the top four places?

You have to be realistic in this life, it is true that there is a lot to play for but the difference is very distant. You have to focus on fighting for the closest targets and climbing. I think that the distance during all this time has lengthened a lot. We are against the clock to get points. Step by step, recovering the spirit of competitiveness.

He was left out of the Europa League list…

I am always focused on my day to day. But as I always say, we are employees and the club decides what is best for them. I came here to help and predispose myself to add things, to bring a degree of competitiveness and positive spirit. When one is predisposed to help, even if it means staying out, you are welcome. They are other phases of life that one has to accept. I would have liked to be inside, but we had four players for three holes and it was my turn. You have to accept it, but you have to focus on what you can offer. I am not infected by bad vibes, but by the positive.

How was the conversation with Xavi about his role?

He knows my posture and position. When he signed me, we talked about what he could contribute. When making the decision, he knows that the player is not going to be happy, but I know my position and what my role is here. I understand the moment and the decision.

On Sunday Adama, Aubameyang… Is Barça better with them?

All who come to contribute things are welcome. I think that Barça needs that spirit of competitiveness. We are glad that there is this jump in quality but knowing that life is a process and the stages when they burn can be detrimental. Revolutions come from traditions.

The Dembele case.

The situation reaches a point where these things happen. As long as you’re still in the club, you have to defend your shirt, defend your teammate. If he leaves at the end of the season, well, he looks, there are five months left, we have to take advantage of the fact that he is here. Situations come when you have to be smarter than your ego. You have to think intelligently and take advantage of the fact that the player is there. We are here trying to create a healthy and positive environment, where there are no bad vibes. Barça is going to come back.