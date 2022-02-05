Amazon will increase the cost of its Prime service starting February 18

Being one of the companies that has profited the most during the pandemic, Amazon recently announced that will raise the costs of monthly and annual memberships of its Prime service, starting on February 18 of this year.

The announcement comes after the multinational, founded by Jeff Bezos, achieved a net profit of $33,364 million in its fiscal year 2021, an increase of more than 56% over the previous year, when $21,331 million was recorded, with some accounts still propelled by the strong rise in their business during the pandemic.

Amazon posted on its website that For current Prime members, the new prices will apply after March 25, 2022, on your next renewal date.

The price of the Prime membership will increase to $14.99 in the case of monthly payments, and $139 for contracts whose payment is annual. Currently, the costs are $12.99 and $119, respectively.

While for Prime Student service members, the monthly membership price will increase to $7.49 per month, and the annual membership price will increase to $69.

The company clarified that these charges are subject to the applicable sales tax, according to the tax laws of each territory.

The EFE news agency published that the sales of Amazon last year stood at $469,822 million, 21.7% more compared to the $386,064 million it registered in the 12 months of 2020.

The Seattle-based firm is one of the companies that have profited the most over the two years of the pandemic, thanks to the boost in online commerce derived from restrictions on mobility and the closure or reduction of capacity and opening hours. physical stores for several months.

In 2021, the firm led by Andy Jassy increased its sales both in its main market, North America, with a rise of 18% to a turnover of $279,833 million, and in the rest of the world, where revenues grew by 22% to 127,787 million.