An economist warns that bitcoin “has no intrinsic value” and could be the result of “speculative mania”

Eswar Prasad, author of a book that has become a roadmap for market analysts and finance managers, is certain that more volatility for cryptocurrencies is coming.

The economist Eswar Prasad, professor at Cornell University (USA) and author of the book ‘The Future of Money: How the Digital Revolution Is Transforming Currencies and Finance’ (‘The Future of Money: How the Digital Revolution Is Transforming Currencies and Finance’), assures in an interview with Barron’s that the value of bitcoin “is sustained solely on the faith of the investorswhich seems to be based on its scarcity”.

“But scarcity itself cannot be a lasting source of value for a digital asset,” Prasad argues. As he explains, the recent collapse in the price of the popular cryptocurrency along with others, as the US Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates, shows that bitcoin does not serve as a great shield against inflation either. , as some supposed.

“There are legitimate concerns that this is a speculative mania that could end badly. Price volatility is a certainty“, concludes the economist, whose book of almost 500 pages has become since its publication, last September, a roadmap for market analysts and financial managers.

Prasad maintains in the interview that bitcoin “has no intrinsic value”, because it has failed in the task of serving as “an anonymous transfer medium that would allow financial transactions to be carried out without depending on the money of central banks or trusted third-party intermediaries” .

In previous statements to US media, the economist, who was head of the Chinese division of the International Monetary Fund, had already warned that bitcoin “may not last much longer.”