Analysis – PLD opens its electoral raffle tomorrow

Internal pressures begin to undermine the opposition Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), when time becomes its main obstacle to establishing a reliable methodology, which allows electing a presidential candidate for 2024 away from the traumas that caused his electoral defeat in 2020.

The political committee decided to select its pre-candidate next October, one year before the deadline established by law, where the candidates Margarita Cedeño, Abel Martínez, Francisco Domínguez Brito, Maritza Hernández, Karen Ricardo and the announced candidacy this week of Luis de Lion.

However, the Gordian knot that adds seasoning to the Central Committee plenary that will meet this Sunday to debate the issue, is in the dilemma of returning again to the internal primaries or to the poll method, according to the dissimilar approaches of numerous leaders to the most high level.

Despite the fact that the presidential candidates who will be officialized tomorrow have expressed their willingness to sign a peaceful coexistence pact, the selection mechanisms had been discredited over the two decades of the PLD in power.

Breaking point

The deepest internal crisis faced by the PLD in its 48 years of foundation is still a matter of analysis when it held open primaries to choose its presidential candidate for the following year’s elections in October 2019, with the support of the Central Electoral Board. (JCE).

The results in the purple party gave Gonzalo Castillo the winner with 911,923 votes (48.72%) above the party president and three-time president of the Republic, Leonel Fernández, who obtained 885,233 votes (47.29%). The breaking point occurred when Fernández denounced a fraud against him and was unaware of the results. Thirteen days later he resigned from the organization in which he had been a member for more than 40 years, to found the Fuerza del Pueblo party with a group of loyal leaders.

This crisis, which still weighs on the PLD, would become the main catalyst for the defeat in the presidential, legislative and municipal elections of 2020.

In that same internal process, other pre-candidates, followers of then President Danilo Medina, had expressed their disaffection with the polling method used to select the winner who would face Fernández.

Symptomatic was the withdrawal from the contest of the late General Secretary Reinaldo Pared Pérez and Carlos Amarante Baret, as well as the submissive resignation of Francisco Domíguez Brito, when they announced that Castillo would be the president’s dolphin for 2020.

The presidencies

The PLD has been forced to advance the internal pre-campaign, given the obvious advantage attributed to the virtual candidates of the ruling Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), President Luis Abinader, and of Fuerza del Pueblo, Leonel Fernández.

For now, the PLD members will fight internally with the former first lady and former vice president of the Republic, Margarita Cedeño, who in recent weeks has surprised the political world.

Cedeño has received the backing of numerous members of the powerful political and central committees, while he has carried out a frontal opposition to the Abinader government in public events and on social networks.

In certain circles, the hypothesis has begun to be considered that former President Medina would have a veiled inclination towards Cedeño, who was vice president in her two terms of government (2012-2016 and 2016-2020) and vice-presidential candidate together with Castillo, a formula that could not maintain the reign of the PLD.

The mayor of Santiago and former deputy, Abel Martínez, also stands out on the battlefront, with an internal movement that, although it took off with great energy, has been losing momentum with the passing of days, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and the political localism.

While the former attorney general Domínguez Brito, a veteran in these internal conflicts, also permanently directs his cannons towards President Abinader, trying to gain space among the most radical PLD supporters.

On the other coast, the official candidates Maritza Hernández, former Minister of Labor, and Karen Ricardo, former deputy and former directors of the special programs of the Presidency, as well as Professor Luis de León, coordinator of the Boschist Force and member of the Central Committee, who addressed a letter to the president of the organization, Danilo Medina, explaining his decision to aspire to the presidential candidacy.

tomorrow’s meeting

At tomorrow’s meeting of the members of the Central Committee, which will be held at 10:00 in the morning at the PLD’s national house, progress in the organizational and electoral line will be reported.

But the most anticipated issue is that the candidates for the presidential candidacy for the 2024 elections will be selected, pending ratification in accordance with the current Statutes and organic laws.

The Central Committee had been convened on October 30 of last year, but this meeting was postponed without a specific date, in the midst of the organizational and growth work that was being carried out, many led by former President Medina, and which later diminished.

The JCE has warned political parties that they must respect the pre-campaign period and stop their proselytizing activities at the wrong time, an action that was criticized by political organizations, especially by the PLD.

Due to this, the electoral body issued resolution 28/2021 that regulates the period prior to the start of the pre-campaign for the electoral processes for July 2, 2023, for which the presidential candidates cannot be officially declared as candidates.

Until then, the parties will only be able to carry out activities where their members express their aspirations only within that party organization and not do so publicly.