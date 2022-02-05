Andrea Meza, former Miss Universe, showed her new apartment in Miami

The Mexican Andrea Meza, who managed to win the crown of Miss Universe in 2020 surprised her Instagram Stories by revealing that she had moved to the cosmopolitan city of Miami, Florida. At just 27 years old, the beautiful software engineer, influencer and model has managed to make a name for herself in the world of fashion and entertainment.

table He decided to announce that he had moved more than 2,000 kilometers from his last residence, in New York, through a simple but eloquent photo. The model born in Chihuahua wrote “New home”, along with a photo of her where she looks very smiling. In addition, she mentioned her American boyfriend Ryan Antoni in her story, confirming that the romance is still going strong.

