Ángel Romero and the reason for choosing Cruz Azul and not Boca Juniors

All aboard the Machine. Blue Cross He already has all his efforts for the Clausura 2022 and this afternoon, Angel Romero He was the last to arrive in Mexico City to carry out his medical exams and thus be able to put his signature on the cement contract.

Once on Aztec soil, the 29-year-old soccer player explained the reason why he chose to embark on the adventure in Liga MX and not sign with the team from Boca Juniors from Argentina.

“They came, they were serious with me. They always tried to reach an agreement and that motivates the player, they behaved well with me. So that gave me the opportunity to choose and today I am here happy with my family and enjoying a new league, a new challenge for me in my career and hopefully I can give everything back to the club”, he commented.

On the other hand, Romero also revealed that the Paraguayan players who play in the sky-blue squad, Pablo Aguilar and Juan EscobarThey spoke highly of the club to him and also became part of the negotiations to be able to have his compatriot at La Noria.

“He talked to me a lot, at the first moment the president communicated with me they (Pablo Aguilar and Juan Escobar) were there. I asked them questions and they went ahead for the transfer to take place, so I also want to thank Pablo and Juan who are teammates and happy to be with them”.

ADAPTATION TO HEIGHT

The Paraguayan striker ended his contract with the San Lorenzo of Argentine soccer last summer and since then he has been without activity, however he has been summoned to the Albirroja on the Conmebol qualifying dates, and that work has helped him stay in shape. Although he recognized that the issue of height will be a challenge to overcome.

“I’m doing very well, I’ve been working throughout this time with the Paraguayan National Team, obviously a bit of work with the ball is missing, but I’ll try to adapt as quickly as possible to the team and also to the height, that will be important”.

John Reynoso has its full squad with the addition of eight new elements: Érik Lira, Uriel Antuna, Christian Tabó, Charly Rodríguez, Luis Abraham, Alejandro Mayorga, Iván Morales and Romerothe last two arrived this Friday and over the weekend they will be presented to the squad.

