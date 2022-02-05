anger with the campus and full support for Santiago Baños

Emilio Azcárraga visited the Coapa training camp to talk with the squad about the bad start in Clausura 2022. In turn, he once again supported Santiago Baños in his position as sports president.

The Liguilla del Grita México Apertura 2021 was a nightmare for America: after leading the regular phase, they unexpectedly fell against Pumas, a squad that had come out of the playoffs, in the Quarterfinals. Thus, a stage of reconstruction began in this transfer market that has not yet been translated into good results.

In their first two presentations (the duel on date 2 against Mazatlán at El Kraken was suspended), those led by Santiago Solari barely garnered a point. With the obligation to obtain a victory, now they focus on what will be the clash against Atlético de San Luis this weekend.

In that context, Emilio Azcárraga Jean made a surprise visit to the Coapa facilities this Thursday morning, in which he made a strong call to attention to the squad for the poor start and poor performance against Puebla and Atlas. It should be noted that in both games the club played as a visitor.

Bathroom Support

In turn, the owner of the institution expressed his support for Santiago Baños, the sports president who was harshly criticized in this transfer market by both fans and the media.