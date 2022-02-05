you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Tolima defeated Atlético Nacional in Medellín.
Tolima defeated Atlético Nacional in Medellín.
The cast from Ibagué won 0-1 in Medellín.
February 03, 2022, 11:02 PM
National Athletic fell 0-1 with Sports Tolima on the fourth date of the I-2022 League. Despite the generation of attack and offensive volume of the premises, the visit was attentive to the defensive gaps and after a collective error and the virtue of Gustavo Ramírez, the Pijaos once again beat the Greens at home and before 36,204 spectators. At the end, Yeison Guzmán had equalized, but the VAR annulled the goal for being out of place.
At minute 16 of the second half, the Paraguayan Ramirez opened the scoring for the Ibagué team with a powerful shot from midfield, the visiting attacker took advantage of an oversight by Andrés Andrade and the exit of Kevin Mier.
after the goal, Tolima He used two changes, the Peruvian Raziel Garcia and Jeison Lucumí entered instead of Yohandry Orozco and Luis Miranda. National made his first substitution, entering Dorlan Pabón instead of Andrés Andrade.
Here is the goal.
February 03, 2022, 11:02 PM
