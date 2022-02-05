Athletic – Real Madrid: Berenguer rewards a huge Athletic

yesan Mams enjoyed another memorable night, pushing Athletic to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. In the fourth, the lions beat Real Madrid. He showed his worst version, low on strength, yes, but even more of a game. He was supported by his central defenders, Militao and Nacho, and Courtois’ punctual success. Ancelotti pulled the Brazilians, three just landed, and it didn’t work. Especially in the center of the field, swept away by the rojiblanco deployment. Berenguer’s great goal rewarded those who had deserved it. Neither more nor less.

The commitment to the four starting Brazilians demonstrated Ancelotti’s unwavering faith in all of them. Also the scant confidence he professes in soccer players with astronomical payrolls. Bale, Hazard and, to a lesser extent, Jovic. The Italian had to know the intensity that Athletic would put into the duel, aware of his physical superiority, and even so it was the chosen option. That is why the presentation of the duel was not surprising, with Ral García tightening the pegs on Nacho and Alaba, left back, coming out with the ball and suffering Nico Williams’ runs without it. The ones that go in for the ones that go out.

Some excellent hands by Courtois after a right cross from Dani García and a wonderful maneuver by Muniain from the left to the side of the net were the real chances of putting Athletic ahead in the first half hour. After three defeats, Marcelino installed his team in the enemy camp to suffocate the rival. He did it with dynamic, vertical play, and fierce pressure, with Ral García forcing you to risk each share divided. He also blinded White’s natural exit by submitting Vinicius, who began by adorning himself and went mad with the minutes. Dani García had a hard time with the Brazilian, who started demanding the messages in each set and ended up trying chaos where he shouldn’t. They were so fired up that the ‘rojiblanco’ midfielder ended up seeing a yellow card for repeated fouls. San Mamés scolded the referee for not also punishing Vini as a result of the spike with Dani.

Without Nico, the same Athletic

The first half was for the lions, although they went to the locker room chewing on some disappointment. First, for not making your domain profitable. Second, for Nico Williams’ injury, one of those breaks caused by hitting a heel in the race. Sin of youth. At the break, Ancelotti had a lot to fix: Kroos’ inaccuracy, Asensio’s disconnection, Modric’s lack of presence, Rodrygo’s lightness… It is clear that everyone does their job quota without the ball, but with the ball, Madrid generated little A shot from Rodrygo and some long combination. Stop counting. Well, I changed little after the break. Berenguer entered to cover the contingency of the injury. He was decisive. Courtois covered Iigo’s goal after a minute, after a free kick kicked to music by Muniain. The same one who served, five minutes later, another cross that Ral García heads from close range, crossed. The VAR checked if there was a hand from Nacho. They found no evidence of the breach.

Ancelotti took on the mistake of lining up Vinicius by converting him in the first substitution. I spent the option of using him with the tired Athletic, in the final stretch. He lost it for the decisive minutes, and put Isco on the field as a false forward. Everything was the same, with Nacho using his pessimism to keep Madrid alive with Militao. Not three passes linked the whites, blinded by the deployment of the lions. They won until possession, and yet they created very few scoring chances.

Athletic’s energy bar collapsed in the 70′. Marcelino retired Ral García. They were the only minutes in which Madrid balanced the duel and were able to win it. Asensio scored a delicacy on the front, a heel strike that left Casemiro alone before the goalkeeper. The Brazilian resolved poorly, with a centered shot that Aguirrezabala blocked without problems. The Brazilian participated in the decisive play, a carousel of consecutive losses that ended with Case’s loss, he stole Vesga, served Berenguer and decided the match with an indisputable class. Trim and shot placed next to the stick. San Mams exploded as in the best of times. He’s in the semifinals. With all deserved.