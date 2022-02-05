Barcelona is excited with signing Aubameyang

Getty Samuel Eto’o was one of the most successful forwards in Barcelona history

Everything Barcelona are excited to have signed striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal and feel his arrival can have the same impact at the Camp Nou as that of legendary number 9 Samuel Eto’o.

“We already have our Eto’o” were the words of the coaching staff after they signed with Aubameyang, according to Javier Miguel del AS Journal. Technical director Xavi “breathed a sigh of relief” when he was informed that the transfer had been completed.

The head of Barcelona is “convinced” that the Gabon international can be very successful at the Camp Nou and has already sent a strong message to the striker: “I expect many things from you because I am convinced that you are going to help us a lot; now it’s your turn to prove it”, he told Aubameyang when they met.

Xavi already plans to give him the title against Atlético this Sunday at the Camp Nou. The coach is eyeing a new force up front with three of his new additions: Adama Traore, Ferran Torres, and Aubameyang.

The incorporation of the striker also seems to have gone down well in the locker room. “We have made an important leap in quality” is the general feeling among the players regarding the newcomer.

Auba looked good in training

Aubameyang has not played since early December following his falling out with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. In addition, the striker contracted Covid-19 so he was also unable to play for Gabon at AFCON 2021.

However, he has looked very good in Barcelona training as the team prepares for what will be a big match on Sunday 6 February at the Camp Nou for La Liga against reigning champions Atlético.

A win against Diego Simeone’s side would see them past the Rojiblancos and into the top four. After another chaotic campaign at the Camp Nou, winning would be a huge boost and bode well that finishing in the top four is a thing.

Barcelona’s new number 25

Barcelona confirmed that Aubameyang will wear the number 25 shirt for the rest of the season. That shirt is usually saved for the third goalkeeper, but now it will be worn by the striker.

Aubameyang will not be the first player to wear the number 25 at Barcelona and, in fact, he will be the third former Arsenal player to wear it on his shirt. Ex-Gunners Thomas Vermaelen and Alex Song wore 25 in Barcelona.

Of course, Aubameyang hopes to do better than the two of them, who are not fondly remembered by Barcelona fans. Vermaelen suffered injury after injury during his time at the club and played just 53 times in 4 years.

Song, for his part, regularly appears on lists of the worst signings ever made by Barcelona. midfielder openly admitted that it did not bother him to be on the bench at the Camp Nou and that he had only been motivated by the salary offer.

Aubameyang has already made it clear what he wants to do at Barcelona. he told the media during his presentation that “for many years people have known me for scoring goals. I am a fast striker and I hope I can help the team by scoring goals. I hope to score a great number of goals for Barcelona.”

