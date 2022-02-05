Beijing opens the 2022 Winter Olympics

One of the biggest sporting events kicks off this Friday in Beijing, which hosts this year’s Winter Olympics. The opening ceremony takes place at the National Stadium in the Chinese capital, marking the official start of the event with an impressive spectacle of music, dance and fireworks.

The JJ.OO. are held from February 4 to 20 and will culminate with the closing ceremony in the same stadium to deliver the Olympic flag to the hosts of the next edition of the 2026 Winter Olympics, the mayors of the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina-D’Ampezzo.

Athletes from around the world will compete in 15 winter sports. Latin America has 23 representatives in disciplines such as alpine skiing, acrobatic skiing and cross-country skiing. Among them is the Ecuadorian sarah escobar, who makes history in Beijing by becoming the first woman from her country to participate in the Olympic Games. of Winter, and the Mexican Donovan Carrillothe nation’s first figure skater to compete in the event in 30 years.

Before the opening ceremony, the day was marked by two games of women’s ice hockey, the first three rounds of the team event in figure skating and the group stage of mixed doubles in curling.

In addition to Beijing, which hosts ice sports, the competitions will take place in Yanqinga suburb located 75 kilometers from the capital where alpine skiing and tobogganing events will take place, and in zhangjiakouwhich will host most of the ski and snowboard disciplines, including freestyle skiing, cross-country skiing, jumping, Nordic combined and biathlon.

The mascot of these JJ.OO. is the panda bear Bing Dwen Dwen, dressed in an ice shell that helps him keep up with athletes in winter sports. In Chinese, ‘bing’ means ice and symbolizes purity and strength, while ‘dwen dwen’ translates as robust and energetic and symbolizes children.