Beijing’s snow is artificial, a “dangerous” trend for the planet

(CNN) — It would be difficult to carry on a conversation with the deafening sound of the snow machines preparing the Olympic facilities northwest of Beijing. They’re loud and they’re everywhere, blowing snow on what will be this month’s most watched tracks.

It’s almost beautiful, except that the venues are surrounded by an endless dry brown landscape completely devoid of snow.

In an Olympic first, though not an achievement to brag about, climatic variability has forced the Winter Games to rely almost 100% on artificial snow, part of a trend taking place in sports venues around the world. winter around the world.

Only one of the 21 cities that have hosted the Winter Olympics in the last 50 years will have a climate suitable for winter sports by the end of the century, according to a new study, if fossil fuel emissions are not controlled.

As the planet warms and the weather becomes increasingly erratic, natural snow becomes less reliable for winter sports, forcing venues to rely more on artificial snow.

But it comes at a cost: man-made snow is incredibly resource-intensive, requiring massive amounts of energy and water to produce snow in a climate that’s getting warmer. Elite athletes also say that the sports themselves become more complicated and less safe when it comes to artificial snow.

Snowless? create yours

The region around the outdoor Olympic venues is experiencing extreme drought this winter, but even in normal years, it’s not particularly suited to snow sports. The average annual snowfall in Yanqing (where the alpine slopes are located) and Zhangjiakou (where many of the other events, including the biathlon, are held) is about 20 centimeters, although years with higher amounts of snow have been recorded.

Enter the snow machines here.

Italy-based TechnoAlpin was called on to manufacture the snow needed to cover the four outdoor event spaces around Beijing, a monumental task considering the elite clientele that will be flocking to their product.

“We are very proud to say that we are the only company to provide the snowmaking systems for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics,” Michael Mayr, area manager for TechnoAlpin Asia, told CNN.

Mayr said it is the first time a single company has been tasked with providing all the snow for the Winter Games.

But there’s a critical component to making snow that some of Beijing’s sites also lack: temperatures cold enough to freeze water.

In Beijing, which will host some outdoor events, almost every day in February for the past 30 years has been above freezing, according to a recent Slippery Slopes report led by Loughborough University in London on how the crisis climate is affecting the Winter Olympics.

Yanqing and Zhangjiakou, which are places of higher elevation, are cooler, with average high temperatures peaking above freezing and lows dropping to around -10 degrees Celsius at night.

“There have been recent technological advances that allow snow to be generated when it is above freezing,” explained Jordy Hendrikx, director of the Snow and Avalanche Laboratory at Montana State University. “This isn’t the ‘light and fluffy’ snow you might think of, it’s much denser and not very soft.”

Ice machines “on steroids”

Traditionally, snowmaking has relied heavily on snow cannons and sub-zero temperatures. To adapt to warmer temperatures and lower elevations, but now a different approach must be taken.

To work with mother nature, TechnoAlpin told CNN it began shipping an entire arsenal of snow guns, fan-driven snow generators and cooling towers to Beijing in 2018. Among those machines was new technology used in a training center for athletes in China: the SnowFactory.

“Think of it like a very sophisticated version of the ice machine in your refrigerator,” Hendrikx said. “But on steroids.”

Making snow requires significant resources, namely energy and water.

“Obviously we need more power the hotter it gets,” Mayr said.

And with 1.2 million cubic meters of snow required to cover approximately 800,000 square meters of competition area, according to the Slippery Slopes report, the demand for water at this year’s Winter Olympics is enormous.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) estimated that it will take 49 million gallons of water to produce snow for the Games, which is a lot considering how fast the world is running out of fresh water. It is enough to fill 3,600 average-sized backyard swimming pools or, more precisely, it is a day’s drinking water for nearly 100 million people.

“This is dangerous”

Athletes also raised concerns about the dangers of competing at high levels on artificial snow.

French cross-country skier Clement Parisse, a bronze medal winner at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, told CNN that while it’s not uncommon to have to compete on artificial snow, it tends to get very slippery and icy, presenting additional challenges.

And Laura Donaldson, a freestyle skier from Scotland who competed in Salt Lake City in 2002, was extremely critical of artificial snow.

“If freestyle super tubes are formed from snow machines in a bad season, the walls of the tube are solid vertical ice and the floor of the tube is solid ice,” Donaldson told the Slippery Slopes report researchers. “This is dangerous for athletes, some have died.”

The IOC does not face these challenges alone. Artificial snow is being used as a tool to extend ski seasons at competitions and in resorts around the world, many of which are threatened by higher temperatures from the climate crisis.

These challenges will continue to drive the snowsports industry toward artificial snow when Mother Nature doesn’t produce it.

But the question remains: just because we can, does that mean we should?

CNN’s Coy Wire contributed to this report