Belinda surprises and announces “baby on the way” with a photo | Instagram

“Baby on the way”, the singer Belinda has boasted a beautiful pregnancy belly on social networks and has disturbed the followers of the Nodeli, who hope to see a baby of the actress and Christian Nodal very soon.

Belinda Peregrin Schull he stirred everyone up with the photo on social networks; However, just with the idea, because the reality of the photo of the baby that is on the way is nothing more and nothing less than the beautiful singer from Barbados, Rihanna.

Christian Nodal’s fiancée showed her emotion at the news that Riri was pregnant, as she shared in her Instagram stories a photograph of the famous woman next to her partner while he kissed her on the forehead and she showed off her bulging belly. pregnancy.

Belinda accompanied the photograph of little faces in love and even tears of emotion when seeing the beautiful couple in love waiting for what would be their first baby, their followers were excited with the idea that soon it would be the Latin pop princess who would be pregnant.

Belinda surprises and announces “baby on the way” with a photo. Photo: Capture.



Let us remember that during 2021 the rumors of a possible pregnancy of Belinda excited social networks. The assumptions arose after the singer of the Mexican regional gave her her huge engagement ring, as they assured that the wedding would be very soon and rushed, since the singers would be waiting for her first baby.

It was even said that Belinda and Nodal would have arrived at the altar in secret; However, time revealed the truth and the belly that everyone expected to see in the beautiful Beli has not yet appeared. The couple has shared that they want to make a spectacular wedding.

Christian Nodal has confessed that he wants Belinda to have the wedding of her dreams, it has even been rumored that there would be three dresses that the singer would wear at her wedding, but so far nothing definite has been seen about the link.

What continues and will continue around the famous are the rumors, as some have emerged that indicate that Nodal’s mother would have asked the singer if she loved him so much to leave him, since she spent too much and interfered with his artistic career.

A couple of days ago the interpreter of Goodbye love became news once again, but now for tattooing on his face, something that some people have considered in bad taste. But without a doubt, his favorite tattoos are those that he dedicates to Belinda.