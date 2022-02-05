Bitcoin deprogrammed me, now I only believe in my own, inclusive and private money

Key facts: By introducing the concept of “decentralization”, Bitcoin gives a leading role to the community.

Bitcoin is not the data recorded on the network, but the efforts of millions of people.

A week has passed since the Bitcoin Caracas Experience 2022, but some ideas that were generated in the auditorium of the Andrés Bello Catholic University (UCAB) are still floating around. In my case, who had the pleasure of being invited as a speaker for this event, that certainty of being part of a community that is interested in the future of money, in the security of personal finances and in the inclusion of those to whom traditional banking has turned its back.

This will sound funny to those who read my article last week criticizing the flaws that exist in the promotion of Bitcoin as a currency and financial revolution, where bitcoiners can become “a little toxic”. However, we must also give credit to each of the people that make up this ecosystem, since it is because of their constant contribution and passion for this industry that cryptocurrency has grown to the point where we know it today. Ceasing to be a tool used only by anarcho-capitalists or geeks, to become an inclusive monetary system.

Some will even think when reading these lines that “it’s raining pouring”, since Bitcoin has always been and will always be a collaborative project. People matter, as without individuals interacting with the technology, Bitcoin would just be an idea. However, it seems to me that these are the kinds of things that must be said and emphasized so that we do not forget.

Advertising

Each and every one of us is an active Bitcoin contributor. Whether as users, content creators, entrepreneurs, miners or developers. Each one, from our very personal experience, contributes an action or idea for the future of this ecosystem. In Bitcoin, it is not so important what the current president or the most “top” personality says, but the vote of confidence that users give it every day as a financial system. What matters is how we use it.

This idea became very clear to me last Saturday in the UCAB’s Aula Magna. Listening to some people that I have read many times already, meeting others that I had never heard of, it became obvious to me that these social exchanges are what keep Bitcoin alive. People interested in talking about new ways of relating to finance, or those who want to guide others on the path of making money and supporting their families, or people who know how to think hard of the box and generate new ways of relating to education, art and entertainment. It is a constant exercise of looking at the future and asking ourselves what we want for ourselves.

Bitcoin belongs to us, the fiat money of the powerful

Honestly, this had never happened to me in my monetary life. Fiat money and finances always seemed to me to be someone else’s subject, be it the State, the owners of the bank or the millionaires. While studying things “more within my reach” like a YouTube video that teaches me how to make asado negro or a book that explains the Buendía family tree, I saw money too complex and unattainable for my understanding. It was, without a doubt, another world where a privileged few had the ability to speak and decide about our future.

I’m not going to say that when I met Bitcoin everything changed, because it wasn’t as magical as that. I had to deprogram myself, I also had to learn. Every day, little by little, I was understanding why money was important (beyond the obvious) and why it was necessary for me to have absolute power over my finances. The position of the Bitcoin community, empowering the individual on a monetary level, made me rethink the passive way in which I related to money.

Now I think that the traditional monetary system seemed so complex and distant to me because it was not made for me, but for the powerful. While there are other systems that are based on decentralization and contribution, where I do have a voice and a vote, where I can contribute my vision so that something changes in the future and where I can make my decisions without anyone intervening. That same feeling of freedom and security that I feel today, I saw reflected in the faces of those attending the Bitcoin Caracas Experience.

A group of people who want to know how they can change the rules of the game, who know that their ideas and needs have a place in an industry that is willing to listen and include them. Not everything is perfect in the world of Bitcoin, undoubtedly, but the sense of belonging is one of the greatest assets that this ecosystem has given us and we must treasure it.

That is why I think it is so important to remember the role that the bitcoiner community has in the success of cryptocurrency. Satoshi Nakamoto gave us his legacy, and we as heirs and users have been able to keep the flame of Bitcoin burning. As long as we recognize the value of our contributions and the responsibility of our actions as users, we can always bet on improving the experience that is Bitcoin as a monetary system and community.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article belong to its author and do not necessarily reflect those of CriptoNoticias.