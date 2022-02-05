‘Bolillo’ Gómez recounts the drama that was experienced in the Honduran dressing room due to the cold in the US

Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

The coach of the Honduran National Team, Hernan ‘Bolillo’ Gomezarrived in the country this Thursday after the defeat against the United States, being very critical of the “disturbing” situation that the players are going through in the Concacaf tie where the goal of qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup was not achieved. Regarding the game (3-0) against the Americans, he stated that “many conclusions can be drawn, but when you win you don’t look at it, but when you lose you look at the mistakes we have”. -How to get out?- Time and work help, there are many things that are needed, but it’s not overnight… it’s not that ‘Bolillo’ came and eliminated Honduras, it’s not that he came and it improved with a magic wand, many things have to be improved here”.

‘Bolillo’ Gómez explained that the cold night in Minnesota ended with signs of hypothermia for his players, especially Luis ‘Buba’ López and Romell Quioto. According to him, by the end of the first half, he no longer wanted to return to the field with his squad. “When I got to the locker room, I wanted that game to end because I saw the boys very badly, one says why… soccer is not to suffer in that way,” he mentioned while attending the Sampedrano media at the International Airport Ramon Villeda Morales. And he added: “The boys are disturbed by not winning and that affects everyone, nobody can stand that. They are good players, I have always told them, but I have realized that the other teams are more intense… with the technique we have, we reach that intensity, it would be very good”. SPECIFIC CHANGES AND REQUESTS In reference to “improving many things”, the coffee technician considers that the National League should increase its number of clubs in the First Division, since this will make it more competitive, in addition to reactivating the reserve tournament, which is already confirmed for start on February 15.

Luis ‘Buba’ López was one of those selected affected by the terrible cold in Minnesota.

“- Where do the players train?… We have to talk a lot about this issue, we are few teams, we are ten, we have to try to increase the number of clubs. Here there was a reserve tournament, it’s important, that helps the team a lot; There should be more clubs so there is more competition. It’s a good thing. The managers have discussed that with me.” Beyond the actions of the players, the directors of Fenafuth have been singled out, they have even been asked to resign, however, Hernán Gómez believes otherwise. “I don’t know why they talk so much about the leaders if they don’t play, you have to see things from another side”. And regarding the integration of ex-soccer players, the directive, expressed that “it always works, but when it is lost, those who are outside are the ones who serve. One who is involved there realizes that people do work; but it is not from now”. The ‘H’ has three games left (Mexico, Panama, Jamaica) in the octagonal and according to the South American DT, he would make changes in the call with new faces. “We have already been working on things for the future,” he closed.