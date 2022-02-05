Braves MLB Manager breaks silence on Marcell Ozuna

The manager of the Atlanta Braves, brian snickerwas talking a bit about whether the Dominican Marcell Ozuna returns to the team without any problem after having some problems in his personal life and with the MLB.

Ozuna had a lousy start to the season with the Atlanta Braves, then he injured his left hand and was supposed to miss two months, but that’s when the legal problems with the police, his wife and himself came.

The MLB decided to send him to administrative leave for the rest of the season, it was finally decided that the player did not have to serve any suspension in the MLB because he already had a lot of time off the field for the same matter and the judge found nothing against him.

However, Brian Sikter has just won the World Series and although he knows he has a good team, he wants Marcell Ozuna back in the lineup, understanding that everything that had to happen has already happened.

“As far as I know at the time, he will be there. He went through the process and has been cleared to play. This is all that matters to me,” said the manager.

Ozuna’s problem, Ronald Acuna Jr.’s injury and Cristian Pache’s loss forced the Braves to acquire four outfielders via trade releasing several prospects, these were Joc Pederson, Adam Duvall, Eddie Rosario and nothing more and nothing less than the MVP of the World Series, Jorge Soler.

All of them went to free agency, including the Venezuelan Ehire Adrianza, only Ozuna, Acuna Jr, Pache and Heredia remain.