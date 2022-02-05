Buena Fe concerts in Canada canceled

The Canadian theater The Opera House canceled the concerts of the Cuban duo Buena Fe scheduled for the month of May in the cities of Montreal, Toronto and Edmonton, alleging biosecurity reasons against Covid-19.

A statement on the official page of the concert hall states that “for reasons truly beyond our control we have to cancel the Canadian tour of Buena Fe 2022”.

“Concerts in Montreal on May 20, Toronto on May 21 and Edmonton on May 22 will be canceled due to new restrictions placed on foreign nationals entering Canada on or after January 15, 2022. All foreign nationals entering to the country must have a vaccine accepted by Canada to be able to enter through the border, and Buena Fe does not yet have this requirement,” the publication details.

It clarifies that the band has active visas for Canada since 2017 and assures those who bought tickets that they will be fully refunded.

“We will schedule the tour again when the time is right; when it is safe to do so and when the band has legal permission to enter,” the facility explains.

Although The Opera House points to the new regulations against Covid-19 as responsible for the cancellation, there was already a large opposition movement in Canada to the presence of the Cuban band, due to its support for the dictatorship.

A few days ago, Cubans in that country started a petition on the Change.org platform in which they requested the cancellation of the concerts.

“These events have aroused the indignation of the community of Cubans residing in Canada. The reason for so much indignation is that the director of this group, Israel Rojas, is a firm spokesman for the Cuban dictatorship and has supported the abuses and violations of rights crimes committed by the regime in Havana against the people of Cuba,” the petition states.

It details that “free Cubans from Canada do not want these people to spread their message of hate in our beloved cities. They are not welcome!!!”, and assures that “it is simply inadmissible and constitutes an affront to the dignity of the thousands and thousands of Cubans residing in Canada who fight for a Free and Democratic Cuba”.

It also denounces that many Cubans who also live in forced asylum outside their homeland by a “Totalitarian Dictatorship that today governs Cuba, which represses, imprisons and kills anyone who opposes it.”

Last week dozens of Cubans also demonstrated against the concerts of Buena Fé programmed in Spain.

This Friday the leader of the group, Israel Rojas, was once again in the news after he returned to defend the regime and called “digital freaks” to those who have promoted the boycott of the San Remo Festival, organized by Lis Cuesta, wife of the ruler Miguel Díaz-Canel.