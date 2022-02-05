Caimanes, champion of the Caribbean Series: Colombians who shone in the tournament – Other Sports – Sports

The first baseman of the champion team, alligators from Barranquilla in Colombia, Reynaldo Rodriguez was chosen Most Valuable Player of the Caribbean Series Santo Domingo 2022.

Rodríguez was a fundamental part of the powerful offense of the Caymans, who won the first Caribbean Series crown for a team from Colombia, in the history of their participation in the regional event.

In the three stages of the tournament that was played at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal stadium, Rodriguez achieved a batting average of .500 (26-13), with a home run, four RBIs and five runs scored.

Rodríguez, the most of more

Reynaldo, who in the final hit two hits and scored two runs against the Gigantes del Cibao of the Dominican Republic, was just one hit short of tying the record for hits in the history of the Caribbean Series, which is held by Roberto Alomar (1995 ), Randy Ready (1986) and Pedro Formental (1953), all with 14.

The Colombian was born in Cartagena on July 2, 1986 and was part of the Minor Leagues with the Miami Marlins between 2013 and 2016.

Alligators and prayer, after winning the Caribbean Series. Photo: Caimans of Barranquilla Press

Elkin Alcalá also shone, who dominated from the mound and the bats of the Caimanes de Barranquilla supported each other in a three-run rally in the second inning, so that the Colombian team finished a historic tour with a 4-1 victory over the Giants. from the Cibao of the Dominican Republic, managing to be crowned champions of the Santo Domingo 2022 Caribbean Series.

Alcalá was born on August 2, 1997 in Cartagena and is a pitcher for the Miami Marlins in Minor League Baseball with the Batavia Muckdogs of Class A Short (A-).

Dilson Herrera was one of those scored in the second inning in the final game. Cartagena was born on March 3, 1994 and has had the opportunity to be in the base teams of the Major Leagues.

He signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates as an international free agent in 2010 and then went on to trade with the New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds and the Baltimore Orioles.

Mauricio Ramos was also key in the Caymanes title. He was born on February 2, 1992 and at the age of 18 he arrived as an amateur free agent for the Kansas Royals. There he was an All-Star in the Texas League.

In 2020, he arranged a contract with the Evansville Otters of the Frontier League and last year he was released by the Otters.

