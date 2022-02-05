Caixinha hits Giovani Dos Santos; she does not see him as reinforcement of Santos

Pressport

Before the speculations that have arisen in the last hours of the possible arrival of Giovani Dos Santos to the albiverde squad, Peter Caixinha placed it only as a rumor.

“According to the coherence that I always seek, does not fit this pattern what I was describing, not at all. No one here talked to me about that, so I would place it as a rumor”.

Giovani Dos Santos At the moment he is a free player after his departure from America after the Clausura 2021; the one emerged from Barcelona He has not found a team despite having in his poster a passage through teams such as Tottenham, Villarreal and LA Galaxy.

Due to the absence of players due to injuries and the urgency of being able to replace those casualties, Caixinha turn to see the young people in the team who could contribute a lot.

“The technical decision at the moment is that we stay as we are because I think that with those younger people who have a lot of potential, I’ll give you two examples, Diego and Jordan who can have more minutes. If you have people at home with potential and capacity that you can take forward and take advantage of, we are clear that we are going to do it from home, ”she said.

Regarding the match against Atlas, current champion of the MX Leagueconsiders that they are not the favorites but they will seek to get their first win from the stadium Jalisco.

