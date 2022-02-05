Canelo Álvarez once again demonstrates his skills on the golf course at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez is proving this week that he could extend his rewarding career in professional sports by adding the golf course stage to the boxing ring.

The Mexican boxer, current undisputed world champion at 168 pounds, participated on Wednesday in an event to raise funds for charity, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am’s Million Dollar Hole-in-one, in turn part of the Pebble Beach Pro- Am (you can watch it on ESPN+). In the event that takes place in the paradisiacal course in California, the participants try to achieve a hole-in-one on the 17th hole (par 3) and Canelo came close to achieving the achievement… as close as 11 inches.

To add drama to the matter, his punch was preceded by a brief interview over the loudspeaker, in which he claimed to devote five hours of morning training to boxing and four hours of afternoon training to golf. He did not answer how many hours he spends resting, and proceeded to execute his accurate blow.

WHAT A SHOT FROM @Canelo 👀 He’s the Round 5 leader that’s heading to the Final. pic.twitter.com/SbiYh7lOcO — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) February 3, 2022

Throughout his professional career, Alvarez has reiterated that much of his success is due to dedication and training; a philosophy that he is apparently also applying to golf, a discipline in which he has ventured before, but in which he shows evident progress.

It would not be the first time that top-level figures in professional sports have dabbled in golf, initially for entertainment and then professionally. Retired basketball player Michael Jordan is perhaps the prime example of this, and Canelo has shared the field with other stars like Golden State Warriors star guard Steph Curry.

Alvarez has not announced what his next appearance in the ring will be, although various reports range from starting defenses at 168 pounds to searches for new champion belts in the light heavyweight and even cruiserweight divisions, heading for the May 7 date.