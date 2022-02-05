Cara Delevingne would have liked to have LGBTQ+ models when she was a teenager: “I wouldn’t have been so ashamed”

Cara Delevingne has continued to speak out about her sexuality, detailing that she would have liked to have had LGBTQ+ role models growing up.

In statements to Harper’s Bazaar from the UK on January 31, Delevingne, 29, noted that since coming out as pansexual in 2017, she has had many conversations about sexual fluidity. However, she noted that if she had had LGBTQ+ role models to look up to during her teen years, it would have made a big difference in her growing up.

“I think I would have hated myself less, I wouldn’t have been as embarrassed if I had someone,” he said.

“The one thing that makes me happy about growing up queer and fighting it and hiding it is that it gives me a lot of inspiration and motivation to try to make people’s lives easier in some way by talking about it,” added the model.

This isn’t the first time Delevingne has opened up about accepting her sexuality.

In March 2021, Delevingne appeared on an episode of Gwyneth Paltrow’s podcast, The Goop Podcast, where he confessed that at some point he “disliked” the idea of ​​same-sex relationships.

“I grew up in an old-fashioned home,” he declared. “I didn’t know anyone who was gay. I didn’t know that was happening, and in fact, I think growing up…I wasn’t aware of the fact that I was homophobic.”

“The idea of ​​being [con] [parejas] of the same sex I disliked myself. I thought, ‘Oh my God, I would never do it. That’s disgusting, ugh,'” he added.

the star of Carnival Row She said that struggling with her sexuality began to affect her mentally.

“I correlate mass depression and suicidal moments in my life [con eso] because I was so embarrassed that I ever was that,” she explained. “But really, that was the part of me that I love and accept so much.”

Ultimately, over time, Delevingne learned to accept who she was and be “comfortable” with it.

“I feel much more comfortable with the fluidity of what it means to be just a human being and an animal, almost, because that’s who we are,” she said. “To trust your own instincts.”

when talking to Variety In 2020 about her identity, the actress noted how pansexual, meaning she’s attracted to all genders, is the primary way she describes herself.

“I will always be, I think, pansexual,” he said. “However you define yourself, whether it’s ‘he,’ or ‘she,’ or ‘her,’ I fall in love with the person, and that’s it. I’m attracted to the person.”

She also acknowledged that being honest about her sexuality was a big moment for her.

“Once I was able to speak freely about my sexuality, I stopped hiding anything,” he added. “And the person I hid it from the most was myself.”