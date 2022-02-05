Carlos Bustos’s criticism of his leaders in Alianza Lima: “We must make good decisions, the tie tastes little” | League 1 | RMMD | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

The 2022 season did not start in the best way for Alianza Lima, since it could only draw against Atlético Grau (1-1) in Matute, at the start of the Opening Tournament of League 1. The ‘Blanquiazul’ team did not show their best soccer version and coach Carlos Bustos was not satisfied with the result, as he expressed in a press conference.

“It was a difficult game for us. Many times we take the wrong path to hurt the opponent. We do not generate the scoring situations that we would like. Obviously we had in mind to keep the three points. The rival made a good approach, worked well, although we definitely have to manage the game better, we have to make good decisions. If we had, we would have been closer to winning.”, explained the DT in principle.

“There weren’t many chances to score and the opponent took the lead. They were handling it well, but we were able to find a draw. For us it doesn’t seem like much, because of the forms and manner, also because we know that the tournament will be very hard”, added Carlos Bustos.

In the same way, the strategist pointed out that the result had nothing to do with the change of line from three to one of four: “I don’t think the result is due to the schema change. The team has the ability to work the game in a different way. We conceded a goal because we had a couple of mistakes and the rival took good advantage of it. We will definitely be able to play differently”.

“In 2021, we were characterized by solvency and forcefulness. Today we should have solved the plays better and we didn’t generate enough situations to leave the strikers with options to score. That’s my analysis now, I’ll see more details later. There are many things to correct. When we play here (Matute) we must have the leading role in the game. Today was too flat and it’s something we can’t afford”, he added.

On the other hand, the coach of Alianza Lima indicated that the comparisons with the previous season are not valid: “They were different beginnings with last year. At that moment it was all fast when they decided where we were going to participate. The team hadn’t done much work. This year, I think we had the necessary time, but we always have to improve, work, feed our people to reach the goal. We want to have the same leading role as last year. There is a wide squad, we are going to have to rotate players. In 2021 the theme of the group was very important and now we want that too. The demand is high for what Alianza formed for this year”.

Then, the strategist referred to the ‘Foquita’ injury, although he did not give an exact time for his return: “Farfán was working well with us. These days he felt discomfort, so we are going to decide what is best and most convenient, so I recommend the medical and physical part. We are in contact with people from the national team. Jefferson is willing to get better and worked with us for much of the preseason. We’ll see how he feels and his improvement”.

Finally, Carlos Bustos confirmed the arrival of ‘Chaval’ at the club for this 2022: “Aldair Fuentes is here a few days ago and Cristian Benavente is coming, he’s going to be with us. We believe that we have a great team to face all the competitions of the year. If there is a player identified with the institution (about Paolo Guerrero), he will have the doors open, surely with prior conversation with the leaders”.