Check it out: Andrés García reacts to Anabel Hernández’s demand

Yesterday, during a press conference, the writer Anabel Hernandez revealed that decided to take legal action against the actr Andres Garcia this for threats and gender violence.

Now The actor responded to the journalist’s complaintay in interview for the first man programor, asked Hernandez present evidence of his statements.

“You will have to check it, there is no other way. Let him check it out,” she said. In addition, he revealed that he does not believe that the lawsuit will prosper, since he does not even know the writer: “It would be an inconsistency for the Public Prosecutor’s Office to pay attention to a lady I don’t know, who I have never seen and who has written things against me”He said.

He even assured that the intentions behind this situation is that Anabel wants to hang on to her fame to be able to sell and promote your book: “He wants to advertise himself to sell his book, that is clear to the Attorney General,” he added.

However, he said he was willing to face whatever comes and even analyzed the possibility of counterclaimRa Hernandez: “I can talk to my lawyer, I can file a lawsuit against the publications that she makes, because what she is doing is very obvious… using the career of a man who has been a leading figure for so many years”he highlighted.

Finally, he revealed that if, at first, he gave up filing a lawsuit against him, it is because he does not want to publicize it.