Cheslie Kryst: The death of the former Miss USA is being investigated by the New York police after she allegedly jumped from the building

The NYPD is investigating the death of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst after she allegedly jumped from a skyscraper.

Detective Martin Brown confirmed that the NYPD will investigate the circumstances surrounding Kryst’s death on Monday, according to CNN.

He did not provide additional details, but the outlet noted that it is standard for police to investigate deaths by suicide.

Kryst, who won the Miss USA pageant in 2019, was found dead Sunday morning on the sidewalk under the 60-story Orion Building in Manhattan, where she had a ninth-floor apartment. She was 30 years old.

He was last seen on a terrace on the 29th floor of the building shortly after 7 a.m. (local time), according to sources. The New York Post, and allegedly left a note saying that he wanted all his belongings to go to his mother.

“It is with devastation and great sorrow that we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” her family said in a statement.

“Her great light inspired other people around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shone.”

“Cheslie embodied love and service to others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA, and as the host of Extra.”

They added, “But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor, and colleague, we know her impact will endure.”

The former Miss North Carolina was a lawyer who also worked as a reporter for the program Extra TV.

“Our hearts are broken,” the company said in a statement.

“Cheslie wasn’t just a vital part of our show. She was a beloved part of our Extra family and she touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all of her family and friends of hers.”

Just hours before her death, Kryst wrote on Instagram, “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

News of the investigation followed the emergence of an emotional essay Kryst wrote for Allure in March 2021, where he reflected on the challenges of aging in the public eye.

“Every time I say ‘I’m going to be 30,’ I cringe a little bit. Sometimes I can successfully mask this uncomfortable response with emotion; other times my enthusiasm feels hollow, like it’s a bad performance,” she wrote.

“Society has never been kind to those who age, especially women (occasional exceptions are made for some of the rich and some of the famous).”

Police have not said why they suspect Kryst killed herself. A timeline for the investigation by the NYPD was not immediately announced.

If you have feelings of anguish and isolation, or are having difficulty coping, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone free of charge by phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), send a email jo@samaritans.org or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you live in the US and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.