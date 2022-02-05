Chiquis launches strong revelations in her book: the addictions, abuse and lies that ended their relationship

The separation of Chiquis with her former partner Lorenzo Méndez, It has generated quite a bit of intrigue among its followers for a long time. First, for having been married for less than a year and then, for having a legal process to divorce, so long and that to date has not materialized.

This time, the singer broke the silence and spoke details of how she lived her relationship with her ex. Through her book ‘Invincible’, Chiquis reveals things that she has never shared with her fans before. Undoubtedly one of the strongest themes that the Jenni Rivera’s daughter touches on in the book is Méndez’s addiction to cocaine and alcohol, and her fear that it would end their relationship.

“That causes lies and I can’t handle lies. When someone lies to you, there is no longer that same trust, things are no longer the same”he expressed.

As narrated in the letter that goes on sale next February 8, one of the most tense moments in their relationship took place at home, when they arrived from a party. Mendez would have been drunk when he got aggressive. He grabbed Chiquis by the neck after an argument and spat on her face. This scene was witnessed by Jhonny, the singer’s brother.

During an interview with the magazine ‘People en Español’, Chiquis assured that she is not afraid or worried about what her ex-partner might say about her new book. “I am not worried because I am calm, because I have witnesses. I’m not lying, it’s not to make him look bad. I don’t want to do anything to ever hurt someone. It’s part of what happened, it’s the truth.”He said.

A marriage without a happy beginning or ending

For any bride, her wedding day is one of the most important days of her life. Well, for Chiquis Rivera it was not like that, it was even one of the most complex days she has had, and where she has repeatedly questioned what could happen to her future after saying yes at the altar. The artist had a anxiety attack just before entering the church and leaving like a lady.

“Something happened before we got married that I said, ‘I have to stop this.’ But I didn’t stop it because we already invested so much money, the world is already waiting for us to get married. I was sad, but I said: ‘I’m going to have fun, I love parties’ “revealed to the magazine.

Despite her intuition telling her otherwise, she got married expecting the marriage to last for the rest of her life, but it didn’t. “That was when I had my first anxiety attack. I had never felt that. I felt him walking into the church.” he added.

Fortunately, after the stormy relationship, love has not been lacking. the singer is in love again, this time with Emilio Sánchez, who is a photographer and current boyfriend. “For the first time in my life I can tell you that I am with someone who I feel accepts me one hundred percent for the person I am”, He said to the magazine.

About his divorce process, he continues, because they changed the date to appear in court and his ex-partner still needs to deliver the necessary documents.