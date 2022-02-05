classic in Morazán and fight for non-relegation between Platense and Victoria

2022-02-05

This Saturday the activity resumes in the Honduran National League with four games to play after the break for FIFA date.

This weekend’s activity will bring with it drama and excitement in the different scenarios, especially the games between Real Spain-Motagua and Platense in view of win, dyou of the main dishes of this date.

The first for the historic rivalry for his classic number 100 playing in el Morazan Stadium and the second for recovering from a bad start at the start ofl Closure 2021-22.

As for the duel Puerto Cortés, Enrique’s new Platense Maradiaga has a tough challenge against Salomón Nazar’s reinvented squad in their fight for non-relegation.

The Selacios are in last position with 9 points (7 less than Real Sociedad) in the accumulated table and they need wins to continue climbing. Ceibeños have less concern, but they do not want to lower the ascending curve of triumphs.

Complete games of day 3:

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 5

5:00 PM: Olympia vs Honduras Progress

Marcelo Tinoco Stadium

7:00 pm: Real Spain vs. Motagua – Morazán Stadium

7:00 pm: Platense vs Victoria- Excelsior Stadium

7:30 pm: Life vs. Marathon

Ceibeno Stadium

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6

3:00 pm: Real Sociedad vs UPN- Stadium: Roberto Martínez Durón