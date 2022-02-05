Club León: La Fiera will no longer appear in the popular EA Sports video game FIFA

The Lion Club will no longer appear in the popular video game specialized in soccer ‘FIFA‘ of the company EA Sports, after this Friday the Mx League confirmed his exclusive contract with eFootball with whom he will start working for the Japanese company Konami.

And it is that more and more the gammer world and the most important companies take advantage of the business niche that sports brands have (including leagues) to mutate and seek to sell or better position their ‘products’.

Mikel Arriola, president of the Mx League confirmed that all those teams that have a contract with EA Sports they will have to cancel it since from the following years they will appear in eFootball.

Teams that have exclusive contracts with EA must cancel. The exclusivity belongs to eFootball, so no club in the Mexican tournament can be seen in FIFA,” Arriola confirmed this Friday morning in an interview with ESPN.

The exclusivity of Mx League with EA Sports came to an end this 2022 after having it since 2005, where Mexican teams began to appear in popular video games.

Contracts that are changed

In past years the Argentine league experienced something similar, with two of its most popular teams being Boca Juniors Y River Plate those who did not respect trade agreements and appeared under the names of Buenos Aires F.C. Y Nunez FC in FIFA, subsequently and thanks to a new contract the ‘Xeneizes‘ managed to recover their official name and identity within the video game.

With this, it will be interesting to see if in the future teams like Tigres that have an exclusive contract with EA Sports They will apply a ‘Boca’ to new commercial and exclusivity agreements.

In the case of Lion will then be seen with all its details, (names, uniforms) in the new eFootball from Konami for the next few years.

