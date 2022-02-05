Composer of La Bikina, Rubén Fuentes dies at 95 | INSTAGRAM

Unfortunately, the composer in charge of hits like “La Bikina” and “Sabes una cosa”, Ruben Fuenteshas lost his life at the age of 95, according to the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico (SACM) through a statement that was shared on social networks.

Condolences began to arrive for Rubén’s family and friends who were present in his life and accompanied him while he successfully pursued his career, a great track record.

“Rest in peace who had the gift of knowing what people wanted to hear and feel. A hug for his family, friends and all those who love his music”, they commented.

They also accompanied the publication with a black and white photograph of him, With that style that characterized him and that positive attitude that took him so far in the composition of the aforementioned parts.

The great was born in Zapotlán, Jalisco, he was in charge of the creation of the Bikina, a song that made famous Luis Miguel and that you have also been performed by other great singers.

Pedro Infante gave life to more than 40 pieces of entertainment by Rubén Fuentes and among them are “Cien Años”, “Copa tras copa” and “Cartas a Efemia”. He was also writing songs that he performed and recorded Marco Antonio Muniz.

The SACM made the statement informing about the departure of Rubén Fuentes.



These are just some of the facets he had, he was also an arranger, director and music producer so he also had a lot of experience in these areas.

He assured that he had the virtue of adapting to the needs of each project without competitive spirits, with the sole desire of being the missing piece or gear.

He was working very hard and managed to be recognized as a “Grand Master” by the SACM, in fact, a recording studio in El Cantoral bears his name.

A true great of the music industry who left everyone in mourning, we hope prompt resignation for his loved ones, rest in peace Rubén Fuentes.