CONCACAF announces nominees for the 2021 Player of the Year Awards

Concacaf has announced the nominees and the opening of fan voting for the new Confederation awards that focus exclusively on two individual categories: Concacaf Player of the Year and Concacaf Player of the Year.

The nominees have been selected based on statistics and the vote of expert panels comprised of former male and female professional players, and members of the media. To be eligible for these new Concacaf awards, all players have met one of the following criteria:

Have played for the senior Men’s or Women’s national team of a Concacaf Member Association (in eligible Concacaf and FIFA competitions and matches).

Regardless of nationality, have played for a club (in 2021) that participates in the first division of a professional Men’s or Women’s league sanctioned by Concacaf and FIFA.

Following the nomination process, Concacaf will continue its philosophy of putting football first with a voting process that will ensure that players, coaches, media and fans determine the winners.

The nominees for the 2021 Player of the Year

Michail Antonio (JAM) / West Ham United FC (ENG)

Jonathan David (CAN) / LOSC Lille (FRA)

Alphonso Davies (CAN) / FC Bayern Munich (GER)

Hirving Lozano (MEX) / SSC Napoli (ITA)

Weston McKennie (USA) / Juventus FC (ITA)

Christian Pulisic (USA) / Chelsea FC (ENG)

The nominees for the 2021 Player of the Year

Crystal Dunn (USA) / Portland Thorns FC (USA)

Jessie Fleming (CAN) / Chelsea FC (ENG)

Lindsey Horan (USA) / Olympique Lyonnais (FRA)

Stephanie Labbé (CAN) / Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Stephany Mayor (MEX) / Tigres UANL (MEX)

Christine Sinclair (CAN) / Portland Thorns FC (USA)