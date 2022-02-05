Conflicting versions, criticism and even campaigns generated video of the alligator man

Álvaro Lemmon, better known as ‘Cayman Man’, seeks extra income through advertisements. Photo: Telecaribe

the output of Alvaro Lemmon, known as the alligator man of the “Happy Saturdays” program, occurred at the end of 2019 and since then little has been known about his whereabouts. It is worth remembering that the comedian was part of the Canal Caracol payroll for more than 40 years, entertaining viewers with his occurrences every Saturday.

This Friday, February 4, images were known in which the native of El Plato, Magdalena, is seen selling backpacks at a traffic light in the streets of Santa Marta, so that social networks began to speculate if it would be a video real or a performance, leaving more questions about whether the comedian would have received a pension after having worked for so long on ‘Happy Saturdays’.

The first to deny the information that circulated about the comedian were the members of the Tropicana radio station, who broadcast an excerpt from the interview they did with Lemmon some time ago on one of his programs, in which he assured that he was not going through a bad moment and that his pension amounted to 4 million pesos.

“No, that’s bullshit. I’m not bad brother, because of my mother I’m not bad, I have my pension. My pension is 4 million pesos”acknowledged the memorable ‘Alligator Man’.

The comedian was seen in Santa Marta selling backpacks at a traffic light in the city

The Canal Caracol did the same when it spoke about what happened with Álvaro Lemmon on social networks, because after seeing the images he spoke with a short statement in which he made it clear that the humorist would have retired approximately 15 years ago.

“The humorist Álvaro Lemmon has been legally retired for more than 15 years. From Caracol Television we appreciate the humorist’s contribution, as well as his dedication, for the consolidation of ‘Happy Saturdays’ as the favorite comedy program of Colombians”.

Another of the pronouncements came from the voice of one of his former setmates, Nelson Poland, known as ‘Moth’, who wrote a message on his social networks showing the other side of the statements about the economic status of the alligator man, since the husband of the fat Fabiola assured that the humorist has enjoyed a very good pension for some years.

Taken from Twitter @polilla feliz

One of the Twitter users mentioned Polilla, highlighting that Lemmon should be supported, however, the response of Fabiola Posada’s husband was:

“I think Hernán is fine… Above all, give him support so that he manages his finances better and can use the good pension that he has had for a long time, even since he was on the channel…”.

Taken from Twitter @polilla feliz

Given these statements by the comedian, the presenter Agmeth Escaf also wrote on his Twitter account about the video that circulated on networks in which Álvaro Lemmon appears in the streets of Santa Marta selling backpacks.

“Unfortunately Moth, and you know that, the comedians of Happy Saturdays, hired for the provision of services, were actually employees. That is to say, during all those years in which they were for OPS they did not receive their labor rights. Caracol stole them and that shouldn’t be covered up,” commented Escaf through its official Instagram account.

Taken from Twitter @agmenthescaf

The most recent statement came from the lawyer Abelardo De La Espriella, who lamented the bad moment the comedian was going through and made the decision to propose to Christian Daes that a collection be made to help Lemmon, as he has done on other occasions with athletes.

“This story breaks my heart: it is not fair that after having given so much joy and happy moments, the Alligator Man is experiencing economic refugee. What do you say my brother @ChrisDaes, we make a “Caimanothon”? (ADLE) #I want to help the Cayman Man”, De La Espriella wrote on Twitter.

Taken from Twitter @DELAESPRIELLAE

Time after Abelardo de la Espriella asked for the help of the businessman from Barranquilla, he spoke through his Twitter account and asked the comedian to contact the Tecnoglass Foundation so that an entertainment glory such as the alligator man would receive the help you need to improve your situation.

Taken from Twitter @ChrisDaes

The most recent statement came from the hands of César Corredor, who is in charge of bringing “Barbarita” to life in the comedy program that has been broadcast for more than 50 years on Colombian television. The comment was made on the Olímpica Estéreo radio station and assured that the only thing he seeks is to generate pity.

“Caracol Televisión has paid Mandíbula, it paid Don Enrique Colabiza for almost 7 years without attending a single recording during the period of his illness (…) Go out and victimize yourself and make a fool of yourself and make a fool of everyone for mismanagement of your finances”, Expressed Corredor in Olímpica Estéreo.

The interpreter of ‘Barbarita’ in Happy Saturdays denied that Caracol does not pay the comedian a pension, as he has done with others who have already retired

