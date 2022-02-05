congratulations, romantic phrases and more

Live the day of love with the best applications for Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day is coming up and that’s why we want to give you 8 of the best apps to celebrate love. Discover with us how you can congratulate, create romantic phrases, photos and much more from your mobile with this list that we have prepared for you. And long live love!

First of all remember that love is celebrated every day, not only on February 14; however, it doesn’t hurt to make that day something special, and with your mobile you can achieve a very nice detail for that loved one.

Top apps for Valentine’s Day

It is a very varied list in which you will find different ideas, but all focused on the day of love.

images of love with phrases

We start this romantic journey with this app, ideal to find images of love accompanied by phrases to dedicate to that special person. It has a wide range of sharp and loving images to share on social networks.

An app that works for every day, but without a doubt on Valentine’s Day it will be your best ally to dedicate romantic and free phrases. You can also visit our more than 100 phrases to say good morning, and thus start the day in a very special way, or our list of phrases to say good night and thus close the day with a flourish.

Valentine’s Day Photo Frames

This app offers frames to decorate photos with your partnerall on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, to reflect love at its best.

It offers multiple frames to choose from, filters to tweak, with option to add textphrases, love labels, in short, all the functions to obtain a special photo that reflects all the sentiment for that loved one.

Love Calculator

If you are sure that your partner is perfect for you, then you will have no problem putting yourself to the test to calculate how compatible they are. It is a fun calculator that will tell you, through the name of both and a “complex” algorithm, if that person is the right one for you.

Valentine Card Maker

It is a creator of beautiful love cards, congratulations and dedications for Valentine’s Day, with romantic templates of different designs to choose from. A simple and fun way to give a small virtual detail on such a special day.

The app is free, and one advantage is that love cards and postcards can be created for any day of the year, without a Valentine’s theme but just as romantic. Although if you want something more professional, we have an article with 8 apps similar to Canvas.

Valentine Day Video Maker with music

Is the easiest way to produce romantic valentine videos, with the photos you choose and in slideshow style. You have different themes to choose from and you can put your favorite music on it.

The export of the videos is of high quality, totally free and fast, you will have your video ready in no time. Although if you are an expert in editing videos, better take a look at the 9 best apps to edit videos on Android.

Valentine’s paintings

Download this camera with Valentine’s Day photo frames and capture that moment with your favorite person. This simple, easy and free app will help you produce beautiful photos to remember.

Another advantage of this app is that has romantic love frames available for any occasion such as weddings and anniversaries.

Valentine gif images

New and fun app that allows you to create beautiful animated images (gif)with the photos and phrases you choose from your gallery or from the application’s gallery, so it will be 100% personalized and original.

It’s totally free, and you can store all the gifs you’ve made with the app and then share it through any instant messaging application or social network, as long as it supports the gif format.

Valentine’s Day Party Game

We close this list with this fun and creative valentine’s day game. With this app you will be able to know all the preparations to make a party on Valentine’s Day in a romantic and entertaining way.

You will learn how to make an invitation card, you will know how to decorate a room, what music you can play, and more. The only detail is that it’s in english.

