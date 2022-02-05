Dani Alves’s reaction after being left out of the Europa League list and reprimands Barcelona for the ‘Dembélé Case’

2022-02-04

Daniel Alves went through the microphones of Vamos (Movistar) prior to the game of Barcelona against him Atletico Madrid. The Brazilian spoke of staying out of the Europa League and the case of Dembele, footballer who was threatened by the club itself with his departure, but the side came out in his defense

CWith my mind set on Atlético after returning from the national team

”All good. Recovered, we arrived on Wednesday and had a day to rest and recover. Now, already thinking about this great game and returning to the Camp Nou after so long”.

It’s hard for Barça to beat a direct rival at home

”Here he is not proud of losing. The spirit that was created here is that you have to win, especially Real Madrid. The sensations are that the team can do more. It’s been a long time since you beat a direct rival. Soccer gives you opportunities to break those bad streaks. I think that, with all due respect to Atleti, it’s a great opportunity to play a great game in front of our people”.

The present of the team

”You have to be realistic in this life, it is true that there is a lot to play for, but the difference is very distant. You have to focus on fighting for the closest targets and climbing. I think that the distance during all this time has lengthened a lot. We are against the clock to get points. Step by step, recovering the spirit of competitiveness”.