Dani Alves’s reaction after being ruled out for the Europa League

At FC Barcelona they were aware that They only had three registration places for the Europa League dispute, which will begin its course this Thursday, February 17, against Napoli, at the Camp Nou. The Catalans, however, had made four signings in the winter transfer window and, therefore, were in need of discarding a player. Xavi Hernández decided that the ‘sacrificed’ was going to be Dani Alves.

It was a decision that, in theory, is logical, because the Brazilian winger is already 38 years old and other players could play in that position, which is the case with Ronald Araújo, Sergiño Dest and Òscar Mingueza, in addition to the fact that the Egarense coach is aware that he needs more ‘spark’ and alternatives up front, where Barça is always ‘portrayed’ by his worrying lack of goals. In this sense, he hopes that Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traoré can be key to reversing this situation.

To that, we must add that in the last games the Brazilian has left many doubts at a defensive level, arriving late to fill the gaps and leaving his band as a catwalk for rival wingers. On offense he is capable of offering more, such as his assistance to Pedri González against Athletic, but at the time of defending it has been very marked. He obviously does not have the physique or the speed of before. And that’s a pretty important point.

“I am always focused on trying to contribute as much as I can. We are employees”

Dani Alves understands that it is a technical decision in which he can do little and does not want to start any controversy, aware that Xavi’s decisions are to improve the team and that, if he has left him out, it is because he considers that it is the most right. “The coach knows what I think. I am always focused on trying to contribute as much as I can. We are employees. The club decides”, he said this Friday to Movistar’s ‘#Vamos’.

The former Sao Paulo player added that “I came to help, to add things, to bring a degree of competitiveness and a winning spirit. If helping means staying out, welcome. They are phases of life that one has to accept”, he stressed, but he did point out that he would have liked to be among those selected for the Europa League. “I would have liked to be inside, but unfortunately we were four players for three places. I’m not going to get bad vibes. I’m going to keep trying to help”, he sentenced.

Dani Alves wants to help Barça

Despite the fact that he will not play in the Europa League, Dani Alves has confessed that he is eager to play again and, finally, to make his debut at the Camp Nou, where he has not played since he returned to the culé team. In ‘#Vamos’ he has said that He is “very keen to return to the Camp Nou after such a long time”.

He has not wanted to ‘get wet’ about the possibility of winning a title this season, especially LaLiga, because the difference in points with Real Madrid right now is very large: “There is a lot to play for, but the difference is big. We are trying to get points and regain competitiveness against the clock”.