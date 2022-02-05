Daughter of Aida Cuevas suffers a strong car accident

Yesterday, the singer Aida Cuevas took one of the biggest scares of his life, just on the day he should have celebrated his saint. Through social networks, the singer published a video explaining that her daughter Valeria suffered a strong car accident, which caused a second degree cervical injury.

“The car was total loss, he has a second degree neck sprain, you know the fear, all the gasoline leaked out, the firemen arrived, the ambulance arrived, we ended up in the hospital.

“I wanted to make my tamales to celebrate my saint, well they say that one proposes, God disposes, the devil comes and spoils everything. Within all the evils my daughter is fine.”

In the video the young woman appears with a rigid collar and she took the opportunity to say that the accident was very strong, the driver of the other car involved in it is fine.

“Everything bumps into the material, the other person involved is fine, I was in my car, the other person in the other car is fine,” said the young woman with good humor.

Cuevas, one of the greatest exponents of the female rancher, said that the beginning of this 2022 has been difficult for her family.

“Rodrigo (his son) with COVID, the whole family with Covid. We all have to take care of ourselves, not just about that bug, about so many accidents that occur in a minute”.

AF