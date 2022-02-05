Diego Verdaguer, property, business and wealth: how much was the fortune of Amanda Miguel’s husband | Celebs from Argentina | FAME

On January 27, in Los Angeles, California (United States), Diego Verdaguer passed away after some health complications due to COVID-19. The singer of Argentine nationality, who died at the age of 70, garnered important awards throughout his musical career, which allowed him, in addition to enjoying fame and being loved by thousands, to obtain a great fortune.

MORE INFORMATION: Who are the daughters of Diego Verdaguer?

After the departure of Miguel Atilio Boccadoro Hernandez, name with which he was baptized at birth, has jumped to the subject of his inheritance and what will happen to the fortune he has achieved over all these years. In that line, below, we will tell you how much his wealth would amount to, that a large part of it was obtained together with his wife amanda michael.

THE FORTUNE OF DIEGO VERDAGUER

To begin with, some of the figures circulating on the net border on the $15 millionobtained mainly thanks to its musical careeras well as the properties Y business what he got in life. The Diam Music label, the records he produced and the houses he bought are part of his fortune.

MORE INFORMATION: How did Diego Verdaguer and Amanda Miguel meet?

Diego Verdaguer died of complications from COVID-19 (Photo: Diego Verdaguer/Instagram)

DIAM MUSIC

In the records of the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) appears the label of Diego Verdaguer and Amanda Miguel, DIAM MUSIC MEXICO SA DE CV The couple founded this company in 1987. From that time the singer acquired all the rights to his masters and all his subsequent productions. In addition, Amanda Miguel’s were released under that label.

SALE OF YOUR RECORDS

with his disk “We were always two”, which included a DVD, the couple sold more than 80 thousand units in Mexico and the United States. Likewise, Diego Verdaguer obtained a Gold Record for his album “Unforgettable”.

with his simple “I love you” (1973), which he released when he was still living in Argentina, sold two million copies. your album “Like Crazy” (1982)sold more than half a million copies, meanwhile, his album “Simply love” achieved sales of 300 thousand units. “Mexican to the pampas”another of his productions, sold more than 120 thousand copies, while his album “Ask me” (2011) reached 60 thousand copies sold.

Total, Diego Verdaguer He made 15 edited albums, 5 albums recorded live and a pending production: “for the free”. This latest album will be released in 2022 and the singles of which have already been released “The Chain” Y “Love me One More Time”.

MORE INFORMATION: The luxurious mansion of Diego Verdaguer and Amanda Miguel in Mexico

YOUR JOB AS A PRODUCER

Diego Verdaguer produced 8 albums by Amanda Miguel, among them “The Sound of Volume” I and II. In addition, he was the producer of his daughter Ana Victoria with “El color del amor”; It was also known that he was producing Julián Figueroa’s album.

PROPERTIES OF DIEGO VERDAGUER

The singer and his wife built at least three properties important, one in Argentina (which acquired it together with Amanda Miguel at the beginning of their careers). In addition, they have a house in Mexico, designed by themselves and that appeared in magazines such as Architectural Design.

Verdaguer and Miguel also have a property in the United Statesexactly in Los Angeles, where he was hospitalized before he died.

MORE INFORMATION: How did the friendship between Diego Verdaguer and Omar Chaparro arise?

“I will never get tired of dedicating it to you! You are and will be the thief who stole my heart @yoamandamiguel ”, wrote Diego Verdaguer referring to the song ‘La ladrona’ (Photo: Amanda Miguel/Instagram)

WHO ARE THE HEIRS OF DIEGO VERDAGUER?

Diego Verdaguer had two daughters with Amanda Miguel. The three are the only heiresses of the singer.

Maria Gimena Bocadoro

Diego Verdaguer’s first daughter was Mary Gimena, who was born in 1971. She devoted herself to painting and interior design. She has a daughter, Malena Bocadoro, who has followed in her grandfather’s footsteps with a singing career.

Ana Victoria Bocadoro

The second daughter of the singerAnna Victoria, was born in Los Angeles, United States, in 1983. She has had a career in music, which began at the age of 13. In addition to being a songwriter, she has worked as a businesswoman and producer. She has a son named Lucca, who was born in November 2021.

amanda michael

amanda michael She is the wife and one of the heiresses of the singer Diego Verdaguer. The couple married in 1975. She is also an Argentine singer and songwriter, with more than 36 years of artistic career and 12 studio albums. She has received gold and platinum records.

Amanda Miguel and Diego Verdaguer at the microphone (Photo: Amanda Miguel/Instagram)

THE TRUE STORY OF “HE LIED TO ME”

As you remember, the most popular theme of amanda michael talks about a woman who has been betrayed by a man. For this reason, many of her followers asked her, on more than one occasion, if it was an experience that she lived through. This is how in a video in which she answered various questions from her fans, she revealed to whom she wrote “He lied to me”.

“To all the women who have lied to usincluding me”said the singer.

DIEGO VERDAGUER CONFIRMS HIS INFIDELITY

In an interview for Univisión conducted in 2018, the late singer admitted that the popular theme was dedicated to him because of his multiple infidelities at the beginning of their relationship:

“People think that Amanda sings it to me and she did sing it to me a little bit. I was a bit naughty at first; I always loved my wife deeply, but suddenly she was a happy eye. (…) She knew how to understand in time and my wife is intelligent and she knew how to understand that I love her deeply and she put aside those realities”.