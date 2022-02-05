Díez Luna, personalized aesthetic medicine with the best advances

Feeling good about yourself is essential. For this we must take care of the interior but also the exterior, that part that is the first that they see of us.

Medical-aesthetic treatments are already common to achieve good harmony without losing naturalness. Some methods that the Díez Luna clinic performs perfectly thanks to 100% personalized techniques. “We have many novelties, new equipment to tone muscles or get rid of that annoying cellulite,” says Dr. Álvaro Díez Luna.

The Díez Luna clinic has innovative treatments suitable for all audiences.



This type of treatment also serves to improve health, as in the case of being overweight, which has an important novelty to lose 15 Kg thanks to the swallowable intragastric balloon, “a capsule that the patient swallows and that we then inflate with 550 cubic centimeters of serum without anesthesia, without surgery and without any intervention”, explains this doctor.

The advancement of science and technology has been fundamental in this field. An ever-present advance thanks to extensive experience and constant training.

A constant improvement that makes it possible to correct small details that do not represent us, such as eliminating the frown that “is solved with a very fine needle, a few painless punctures and it disappears in the same way that happens with crow’s feet, with that forehead so wrinkled, with that frown that seems that we are angry »explains this doctor of one of the star treatments of the clinic and that more and more people demand.

Motivated by a spirit of improvement and innovation, this clinic has acquired an important laser and technological platform that is difficult to find, which allows them to offer a wide variety of solutions. «We also cover other fields such as removing tattoos with laser, which is wonderful, nothing is forever and we can remove it without leaving a mark or trace.

We can also remove stains or spider veins because we have the latest laser equipment and technology to which many years of experience must be added,” adds Díez Luna.

More than twenty years dedicated to the field of aesthetic medicine, satisfying the needs of its patients have led to this clinic earning respect within this field.