Djorkaeff Reasco interests two Argentine greats

The Ecuadorian forward would be in the plans of Newell’s and also of Independiente.

Djorkaeff Reasco continues to attract the attention of the great teams on the continent and in a World Cup year, acquiring his pass would be a very important economic move. The Ecuadorian striker would be being wanted by Newell’s Old Boys and also by Independiente.

The 2022 season appears for Djorkaeff Reasco as one of consolidation to show his best level. Until now, the Quito League player has already left several plays that show the crack that is coming for Ecuadorian soccer.

On the other hand, in this 2022 the Qatar World Cup will be played and it is most likely that Ecuador will be in said competition and that Djorkaeff may have minutes, since, ‘La Tri’ still lacks a lethal 9 to score the goals that the team generates.

From Argentina, the journalist Chino Odisio revealed that the young tricolor player interests two greats, Newell’s Old Boys who were already after him and now Independiente joins.

It is expected that the future of the good Ecuadorian striker will be defined in the following weeks, since, from his environment, they are looking for him to have regularity to arrive well at the World Cup.