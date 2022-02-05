Dominican music producer Juan Abreu dies

passed away on music producer Dominican John Abreu ( Xtasys). On his Instagram account, several artists and producers have expressed their regret over the creative’s death, the cause of which is unknown.

“Destroyed is not even the slightest expression of what I feel at this moment, to think that we do not have you with us I do not assimilate or write it, my cute little brother I love you, we became men, fathers, dreamers, professionals together, you inspired me every day that we share”, he also revealed producer and urban exponent Alcover.

The singer and composer Engel Montaz reacted incredulously to his death: “I can’t believe this bro, I was talking to you yesterday on a live and I ran into this, I don’t think so,” he said.

Juan Magán also had words for his colleague: “Oh my God! What an injustice. Legend dear friend, I love you!”, wrote the Spanish.

Other exponents and urban producers such as Nipo, Martha Heredia, Mark B, Black Jonas Point, Quimico Ultramega or Magic Juan, expressed their sorrow for the death of the producer. So did the announcer Luinny Corporán and the former Miss RD Universe, Sal García.

He was one of the creators of hits like “Danza Kuduro” by Don Omar.

Abreu, worked with artists of the stature of Don Omar, Romeo, Natti Natasha, Pitbull, among others.