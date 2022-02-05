Duke will summon the Russian ambassador to talk about Venezuela – Government – Politics

President Ivan Dukeannounced that he will hold a dialogue with the Russian ambassador in Colombia, with the aim of clarifying the military presence of that country in Venezuela.

In a statement by the Colombian head of state after the delivery of vaccines by Spain, Duque assured that there is evidence of the presence of FARC leaders in Venezuelan territory.

“On these issues, I believe that the important thing is that we continue to maintain the cooperative spirit, the frank spirit, and obviously maintain this at the level of diplomatic dialogue that corresponds, without a doubt we will have the possibility of speaking with the diplomatic representation of Russia in Colombia,” said the president.

Duque stressed that his main concern revolves around “knowing what military assistance is being provided in Venezuelawhy the presence of some facilities that they have in that country”.

In addition, he recalled that the former heads of the former FARC guerrillas, such as aliases Jesús Santrich, El Paisa and Romaña, died in Venezuela.

The president added: “We have to call things by their name: in Venezuela there is a dictatorship and that dictatorship has protected Colombian terrorist groups in that territory. The irrefutable proof is the place where Santrich, Romaña, El Paisa fell: in Venezuelan territory, there is also Pablito, there is António García, there is Jhon Mechas and there is Iván Márquez”.

This Thursday, January 3, the Defense Minister, diego molanoaffirmed that some men and units of the Bolivarian Military Force have been mobilized “with the support and technical assistance of Russia and Iran.”

These pronouncements were rejected and denied by the Russian embassy in Colombia: “These irresponsible statements by the member of the government Cabinet seem even more inappropriate in view of the meeting of the president Ivan Duke with the heads of accredited Diplomatic Missions that was carried out on the same day,” the statement said.

