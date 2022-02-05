Edinson Cavani is involved in a strong controversy and is disowned at Manchester United

Edinson Cavani is involved in this strong controversy and is harshly repudiated in Manchester United.

Strikers Writing February 04, 2022 11:52 a.m.

Edinson Cavani played the two South American qualifying matches together with the Uruguayan National Team, one as a starter and the other coming off the bench.

But the truth is that El Matador would not have returned to Europe completely well from the accumulated physical and mental fatigue.

That is why the manager of Manchester United, Ralf Rangnick, confirmed that Cavani asked him for two days of freedom to clear his head.

“Edi will only return for the weekend. He contacted me to ask if he could have two more days at home. He will not be part of the group,” the coach said at a press conference.

The problem? The Red Devils have the FA Cup against Middlesbrough today and the fans exploded with fury against the Uruguayan footballer, arguing that it is disrespectful that he is not available to the coach.

“He has disrespected the club… but the fans love him because he slides on his knees and shows passion,” “another waste of time from a player earning a six-figure salary. Joke club,” angry fans noted. on social networks.