Eduin Caz plays a heavy prank on his wife and she explodes

The singer exposed Daisy Anahy’s response on social networks.

February 04, 2022 5:28 p.m.

Eduin Caz and his wife Daisy Anahy have starred in various controversies after the infidelity of the Grupo Firme vocalist was revealed, and despite the fact that they decided to forget him and continue with their relationship, the singer’s partner recently exploded against him.

The also known as “La patrona” was the victim of a strong joke by the singer, who quickly exposed her on her social networks, hinting that despite their good relationship, there can also be trouble in paradise.

This was the heavy joke of Eduin Caz

The singer shared on Instagram a publication where the conversation with his wife is seen through WhatsApp, as well as an audio where asks you to please check “something”, but before saying what he wants, he cuts him off.

After Daisy’s insistence and questioning, Caz continues asking for “something” without saying what it is. It is at that moment that the wife of the Grupo Firme vocalist gets upset and sends him a photograph where se sees the middle finger sign upwards.

The couple decided to share this fun moment with their followers in order to show once again that they areand they find more than good despite the painful episode that the fact that Eduin Caz’s infidelity became public had to have been for them.