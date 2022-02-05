Elizabeth Gutiérrez strengthens after breaking up with William Levy with a powerful message on networks: PHOTO

William Levy and his now ex-partner, Elizabeth Gutierrezthey continue to talk about and while the actor has remained silent after his breakup, the actress has decided to send a powerful message of strength.

The announcement of their separation took everyone by surprise, as it was Levy who shared the sad news through her Instagram stories.

Related news

“We want to let you know that after thinking it over we have decided to end our relationship. But we will continue to be the beautiful family that we are and the best parents for our children. That will never change,” she wrote.

However, minutes later the Cuban deleted the post and after deleting his post, he uploaded another in which he said he was ready “for a new chapter” in their life.

Photo: Instagram @willevy

William Levy Y Elizabeth Gutierrez they began their relationship in 2003. After breaking up their relationship, they returned again and in 2006 they welcomed their first child, Christopher. Later, in 2010, they became parents for the second time with Kailey.

Photo: Instagram @gutierrezelizabeth_

Hint for William Levy? Elizabeth Gutiérrez launches a controversial message

Since the Cuban made his separation official, the driver and businesswoman It has been seen stronger and safer than ever and this has been demonstrated in its networks.

She recently used her Instagram account to share a photo of herself in a bathing suit. peace and serenity. Next to the image she wrote a brief reflection: “Speaking heals the soul”a phrase that many of his followers interpreted as a message addressed to Levy.

Photo: Photo: Instagram @gutierrezelizabeth_

Several celebrities expressed their support for the American actress of Mexican descent, including Marjorie deSousa Y Kimberly Dos Ramos.

It has been speculated that the reason for their separation was a alleged infidelity from the actor to Elizabeth, as there are rumors that Levy is dating the actress Alicia Saenzwhom he met in 2018 in the movie “In the Arms of a Murderer”.

Although it should be clarified that this alleged romance has not been confirmed by either of the two celebrities.

Follow the USA Herald in Google newsGo ahead CLICK HERE