Elizabeth Gutiérrez to Jacky Bracamontes: “I don’t have the need to tie up a man, I only have two children”

Elizabeth Gutierrez he broke the silence and spoke of what he had never spoken before. In an interview with Erika de la Vega, the now supposed ex of William Levysaid with total clarity and referring to Jacqueline Bracamontes: “I admired her, I thought she was a good woman, unfortunately I got to know another side of her. No one told me I lived it, it doesn’t seem to me that later I write a book and want to see myself as a victim when it wasn’t like that, and aside from putting that part of me that I got pregnant with I find it in bad taste“.

Despite the fact that he let out practically everything that weighed on this bitter situation from his past, he said that Martín’s current wife does not wish him any harm. On the contrary, she assures that perhaps all this happened because at that time she did not have a family, she did not know the damage that she could do to third parties.

But Elizabeth, although she does not hold a grudge, has everything clear and also assured: “For me it is a lack of respect for both families, because why tell something like that? I also think that if you are capable of thinking it, you are capable of doing it. Thank God I don’t have the need to tie up a man, I only have two children.”

It is now necessary to remember that a few years ago Jacqueline Bracamontes had an affair with William Levy, when they starred in the soap opera Sortilegio. At that time, he was a couple of Elizabeth Gutiérrez with whom she had a son, Christopher. It was in the book “La Pasarela de mi Vida”, that Jacky revealed their relationship and exposed where Elizabeth Gutiérrez She had gotten pregnant with the actor to “retain” him. This is what years later reacts to Levy’s partner for more than 15 years.

When Elizabeth says that she only has two children: Chris and Kailey, she is probably referring to the fact that Jacky Bracamontes has five girls, with her husband Martin, who has also been accused of being unfaithful on several occasions.

Read more:

This is the mansion for which William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez could fight after their separation

Neither sad nor desolate. Elizabeth Gutiérrez reacts on Instagram and looks spectacular

Lili Estefan, friend of William Levy, talks about her separation from Elizabeth Gutiérrez