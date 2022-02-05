Elizabeth II gives the go-ahead for Duchess Camila to be queen consort “when that time comes”

Drafting

BBC News World

15 minutes

image source, Chris Jackson

Queen Elizabeth II gave the go-ahead this Saturday for Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to become queen when Prince Charles becomes king.

In a message on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of her reign, Elizabeth II said that it was her “sincere wish” that Camila, 74, be considered for that noble title.

Previously, it had been said that Camila would be a “princess consort” when her husband became monarch.

But in a message for her Platinum Jubilee, Elizabeth II stated that “when that time comes”, Camila should become the “queen consort”.

“It is my sincerest wish that, when that time comes, Camila will be known as queen consort,” the text reads.

A Clarence House spokesman said the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall were “moved and honoured” by the queen’s words.

The message from Elizabeth II, which marks her accession to the throne in 1952, resolved one of the most frequent questions of the royal house: the future title of the Duchess of Cornwall when the current queen dies.