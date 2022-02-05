Elizabeth II gives the go-ahead for Duchess Camila to be queen consort “when that time comes”

Queen Elizabeth II gave the go-ahead this Saturday for Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to become queen when Prince Charles becomes king.

In a message on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of her reign, Elizabeth II said that it was her “sincere wish” that Camila, 74, be considered for that noble title.

Previously, it had been said that Camila would be a “princess consort” when her husband became monarch.

But in a message for her Platinum Jubilee, Elizabeth II stated that “when that time comes”, Camila should become the “queen consort”.

