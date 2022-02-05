“Encanto” available in streaming: where and how to see it?

Disney

What begins as a history lesson becomes a tale of magic and enchantment in this vibrant animated film from the minds of Disney and the Hamilton stage production. Lin-Manuel Miranda joins a long list of creative minds as the composer for this trip to the mountains of Colombia. Tucked away and hidden from society, the charming town of Encanto is home to the Madrigals, a larger-than-life family that has benefited from mysterious magic since the Thousand Day War. However, when that magic is threatened, it may be up to the most common member of the Madrigal family to set things right.

While Charm’s magic has given Mirabel’s family unique abilities, she remains normal and untouched by the strange power. Ella’s quest to save the family home and preserve her magic uncovers secrets that threaten Charm’s sanctity and the bond between the madrigals.

Charm is a charming story of family and destiny written by Charise Castro Smith and Jared Bush. A stellar and diverse cast including Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo, Mauro Castillo, María Cecilia Botero and many more bring incredible madrigals to life in this whimsical story. If you missed it in theaters or want to sit down with the Madrigals again, we’ll break down exactly how to stream Charm on Disney+.

How to watch the streaming of ‘Encanto’ – Exclusively on Disney +?

Enchantment is available on Disney’s streaming service Disney+ and can be viewed with a full subscription or through one of the occasional free trials offered throughout the year. Disney+ is available for $7.99/mo only or as part of a bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99/mo.

Disney+ is currently available on most smart TVs, Firesticks, Windows PCs, macOS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and most mobile smartphones and tablets.

‘Charm’: Summary

Release date: November 24, 2021

Creators: written by Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Charise Castro Smith, Jason Hand, Nancy Kruse, and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Director: Jared Bush and Byron Howard

Cast: Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo, María Cecilia Botero, Mauro Castillo, Jessica Darrow

Classification: GP

Synopsis: When the magic of the Madrigal family begins to fade, the most common of all sets out to find out why. Along the way, he discovers secrets and a prophecy that threaten to tear apart the peaceful town of Encanto.

How long is ‘Charm’?

Charm has a duration of 102 minutes.

Plot of ‘Charm’

During the height of the Thousand Days War, Alma Madrigal and her husband Pedro are forced to flee their home. When Pedro dies, Alma must take care of her triplets, Julieta, Pepa and Bruno. When all hope seems lost, mysterious magic imbues the candle with it, ridding the land of Alma’s pursuers and erecting the Casita, a house with a mind of its own. There, Alma establishes the town of Encanto and lives happily with her family for 50 years, the magic staying strong and providing magical powers to generations of madrigals.

The tradition of unique abilities is carried on in all the children except one: Mirabel. Ostracized by her lack of powers, Mirabel is the only one to see a premonition of magic fading, forcing her to embark on a journey to save Madrigal’s magic. Along the way, she learns the truth about her uncle Bruno, discovers family secrets, and discovers that you don’t need special skills to be truly special.

Cast of ‘Enchantment’

“Encanto” features a diverse cast of actors, acquaintances and others, who help bring to life the colorful Madrigal family and people of “Encanto”.

Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel Madrigal

Encanto was Beatriz’s third dubbing role. In 2016, she provided the voice of Gertie in Ice Age: Collision Course and, three years later, he joined the cast of The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part as General Sweet Mayhem. She was originally slated to play Luisa based on her role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, but the production changed their minds once they discovered that she had a more bubbly personality.

John Leguizamo as Bruno Madrigal

Leguizamo plays the mysterious Bruno, Madrigal’s uncle ostracized for his ability to see the future. Bruno was originally going to be called Oscar, but the name was changed to better align with “We’re not talking about Bruno” and to avoid legal problems with several real-life Oscar Madrigals.

María Cecilia Botero / Olga Merediz as Grandmother Alma Madrigal

Botero and Merediz shared the role of Alma. Cecilia lends her voice to the matriarch while Merediz steps in for the singing roles. Botero also reprized the role for the Spanish dub of the film.

Mauro Castillo as Felix Madrigal

Castillo fills the role of Felix, Mirabel’s fun-loving uncle. He plays against the more serious attitude of his wife, Pepa. Castillo returned for the Spanish dub of Encanto to voice Felix.

Jessica Darrow as Luisa Madrigal

Darrow plays the superhuman Luisa, Mirabel’s second older sister. She is constantly worried about letting her family down and ultimately helps Mirabel in her quest to save the family’s magic.

Songs and soundtrack of ‘Encanto’

While Charm is a movie with a lot of heart, its soul is in its soundtrack. Lin-Manuel Miranda stepped in to write the memorable songs that chronicle Madrigal’s legacy and Mirabel’s journey. Miranda was joined by Coco co-composer Germaine Franco to provide the score for the film, which landed the soundtrack at number one on the Billboard 200 in November 2021. It was Disney’s first soundtrack since Frozen II in 2019. to top the Billboard charts.

Miranda penned eight original songs for Encanto, and tracks like “We’re not talking about Bruno” exploded on social media. The soundtrack has been released in 46 languages ​​in total, including English and Spanish versions.

For their work on the soundtrack, Miranda and Franco were nominated for a 2022 Annie Award for Best Music – Feature Film. Miranda received an additional five nominations at the Satellite Awards, the Houston Society of Film Critics Awards, the Georgia Film Critics Association Awards, the Golden Globes, and the Critics Choice Film Awards.

‘Enchantment’ at the Box Office

With an estimated budget of $150 million, including $14 million in television commercials, Enchantment took home $228.5 million. As of January 28, 2022, the film had grossed $93.6 million in the United States and Canada and $134.9 worldwide.

However, an estimate of The Daily Campus it suggests that the film needed a total of $400 to break even and cover the entire production and marketing budget.

‘Charm’ Reviews – What Critics Said

Though the box office may have been a bit light, Charm benefited from mostly positive reviews. Rotten Tomatoes aggregate reviews placed the film at 7.5/10. Metacritic’s average placed the film at 76/100. However, CinemaScore proved to be more generous, giving the film an “A” rating.

Despite generally favorable reviews from PostTrak, the Associated Press, and The Washington Post, Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian offered harsher reviews. Jake Wilson of The Age rated the film 2/5, stating, “Charming is not a realistic story of family dysfunction, but rather a fairy tale.”

‘Charm’ trailer





Play



Disney’s Charm | Official Trailer This November, find your magic. 🕯✨🦋 Watch the brand-new trailer for Disney’s Charm, coming to theaters this Thanksgiving. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ upcoming feature film “Encanto” tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. Each child has been blessed with a magic gift unique… 2021-09-29T13:00:05Z

‘Charm’ Trivia: 5 Fun Facts

If there’s one thing good about a Disney movie outside of entertainment value, it’s discovering some interesting facts about the production. Charm has a lot of its own data, and we’ve compiled these five quick ones.

What does charm mean?

Encanto is certainly a nice name for a town, but it wasn’t chosen just for how it sounds. Translated from Spanish, Encanto means enchantment or spell. It can also be used as an adjective for “honey.”

Inspiration for ‘Charm’

A fantasy story about a magical family may not have its roots in reality, but producer Clark Spencer revealed that the film was inspired by the real world. According to Spencer, the inspiration was his grandparents because his grandfather died when his grandparents ran away from home, leaving his grandmother with her triplets. Spencer went on to say that her grandmother was only guided by candlelight which she believed to be the spirit of her husband.

Disney Easter Egg Hunt

As with many Disney movies, Enchantment is full of Easter eggs for previous properties. The most anticipated is the variety of hidden Mickey Mouse shapes found. One is shaped like a mouse-shaped cactus, while another appears during “Waiting On a Miracle” among the fireworks.

WALLE also gains a reference with a plant growing on a brown boot in Bruno’s room. Bruno also sported a reference to Fantasia in the form of an image of Sorcerer Mickey.

Eyeglasses

Of all the films Disney has created, Charm is the first to feature an animated female character wearing glasses. The reason behind the specks is quite simple: “Mira” is the Spanish word for “to look at”.

a different bruno

Bruno isn’t as bad as the Madrigals make him out to be, and after meeting the character, “We’re Not Talking About Bruno” seems a bit harsh. However, the Bruno we see is not the first that Disney came up with. John Leguizamo, the voice behind Bruno, noted in an interview that the original character was more arrogant and more full of himself.

We talk about Bruno

Throughout the film, Bruno is the character the Madrigals do best at forgetting, even going so far as to sing about how they don’t even talk about the ostracized guy. However, audience members were probably intrigued by the character if they had enough eagle eyes to see him hidden in the movie poster. Bruno sneaks into the vibrant poster, staying close to his family just as he does in the film.

