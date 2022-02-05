Endurance: the challenge of finding the remains of one of the most famous shipwrecks in history in Antarctica

Johnathan Amos

Caption, The Endurance sailed from Grytviken, South Georgia, on December 5, 1914 (Oil painting by George Cummings)

It is one of the most inaccessible shipwrecks in the world.

We know quite precisely where the ship Endurance commanded by Anglo-Irish explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton ended up after sinking more than 100 years ago.

However, until now, all attempts to find their wood debris on the seabed in Antarctica have been unsuccessful.

Although it is quite deep, at about 3,000 meters, that is not the greatest difficulty that the new expedition that will try to find the ship will face.

The largest of his worries will be the sea ice.

The cruel and evil sea ice, as described by Shackleton.

The icy floes that crushed, broke, and then swallowed your ship in the Weddell Sea between October and November 1915 they cover his grave and protect it from being discovered.

image source, Royal Geographical Society Caption, The Endurance spent months adrift trapped in the ice.

Even in this age of satellites and metal icebreakers, Locating the Endurance has been an impossible task.

“Trust me, it’s pretty daunting,” says Mensun Bound, the marine archaeologist who is about to try again.

“The ice blocks of the Weddell Sea are constantly moving in a clockwise direction. They open, contract and loosen. The environment in which we enter is really cruel and lethal“.

So why bother?

Why try again what seems like inevitable failure?

well that’s it fascination with Shackleton.

image source, Royal Geographical Society Caption, The ship sank in November 1915.

The Shackleton’s Imperial Transantarctic Expedition lasted from 1914 to 1917.

It was intended to make the first land crossing of Antarctica, but el Endurance was trapped in that cruel ice marine and then lost.

The journey became widely known for the incredible escape route that the explorer and his men subsequently followed on foot and in boats.

Is the stuff of legend. That’s the appeal.

Mensun Bound wonders, “What would it mean to find the Endurance?”

And he adds: “This is the best search for a shipwreck you can undertake. Try to locate it, there is nothing better than that. Usually my life isn’t that exciting after that.”

The archaeologist is part of the project Endurance22.

The search for Shackleton’s missing ship is organized by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust and will leave Cape Town this weekend.

Members of the search team include key figures who they were close to finding the remains of the shipwreck in 2019.

The previous expedition, that of the South African-flagged research ship Agulhas II, actually managed to reach the sinking siterecorded by Shackleton’s skipper and able navigator, Frank Worsley, as 68°39’30.0″ South and 52°26′ 30.0″ West.

Once on site, they deployed an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) to survey the seabed.

But after 20 hours below, the robot cut communications and the damn sea ice started to close in on the Agulhas II causing it to retreat.

Endurance22 expedition leader John Shears says that learned important lessons and that the new team comes back with some trickswhich include support from helicopters.

image source, Getty Images Caption, South Georgia beaches are very crowded during the breeding season.

“We will deploy our search sub from the aft deck of the Agulhas. But we wanted to anticipate that if we run into really severe icing conditions and we can’t reach the wreck site, then we can fly to the locationthe veteran polar geographer tells me.

“We approach the ice, we drill a hole in it, and we deploy our underwater vehicle that way.”

The team has recently been practicing their hydraulic drilling technique in specially prepared 3 meter thick “ice cubes”.

The secondary technology is also different this time.

In 2019, a Kongsberg Hugin AUV was used.

But as he swept the seabed, did not send any data to the surface about what it was detecting in real time.

So when the submarine failed, too all information was lost of mapping that I had compiled.

image source, BBC

For this latest quest, the chosen submersible, a Saab Sabertooth, will be connected through a fiber optic cable.

If the wreck is sighted, the study will stop and the documentation process will begin immediately.

“The Sabertooth is equipped with a long range side scan sonar which provides you with images of the seabed on top (on the surface), whether on board the ship or in the camp tent on the ice,” says Nico Vincent, who will oversee the operation.

“If a target appears next to the vehicle, we can, with the flick of a switch, interrupt the task plan and fly like a drone towards the target to double check.”

Shackleton’s Imperial Transantarctic Expedition

image source, SPRI/Uni of Cambridge Caption, The entire crew survived the loss of the ship in the ice.

December 1914: the Endurance part of South Georgia

the Endurance part of South Georgia February 1915: the ship is completely blocked by ice

the ship is completely blocked by ice October 1915: the ship’s timbers begin to break

the ship’s timbers begin to break November 1915: the Endurance disappears under the ice

the Endurance disappears under the ice April 1916: the escaping crew reaches Elephant Island

the escaping crew reaches Elephant Island May 1916: Shackleton goes to South Georgia for help.

Shackleton goes to South Georgia for help. August 1916: A relief ship arrives at Elephant Island

The search area is relatively small: only 8 km by 15 km.

But Worsley’s genius was such with the sextant and the chronometer (instruments of maritime navigation) that there is much confidence in the calculation of their coordinates.

One of the big questions concerns probable state of the wreck.

The water is too deep for the remains to have been washed away by a passing Antarctic iceberg.

Sediment is accumulating slowly enough in the wreck.

So it is likely that the timbers still stand on the seabed, but could extend over a great distance.

And, of course, there’s a good chance the Endurance shattered on impact with the seabed, and its content will be “exposed like a box of chocolates”as Mensun Bound says.

Caption, The only known relic of Endurance is this mast (a pole that is part of the ship’s rigging) at the Scott Polar Research Institute.

Although the type of worms that normally consume sunken wooden ships do not thrive in the cold conditions of the south pole, the waters at the bottom of Weddell are almost certainly well-oxygenated.

This means that many other types of organisms they might still have colonized the wreck.

“Anything hard that sticks up above the sediment is a fabulous, rare refuge,” says Michelle Taylor, a deep-sea biologist who participated in the 2019 search but is not involved in this latest search.

“If you’re on something that rises even a few centimeters above the sediment towards the current flow, you’re more likely to be able to feed and survive. So, just like rocks that fall to the bottom of the sea as passing icebergs, the Endurance will probably be an oasis for life. It should attract a lot of filter feeders, like crinoids. And I wouldn’t be surprised if we see some anemones and some sea cucumbers,” the University of Essex scientist told the BBC.

image source, SPRI/Uni of Cambridge Caption, Shackleton (R) looks at the broken remains of his ship just before it sank to the depths.

But nevertheless, what does he really add to Shackleton’s story see her sad and shattered hull 100 years after she sank to the depths?

The drama and heroism of what happened It was very well documented then.

We have the crew logs and there are no mysteries about what happened.

Some polar researchers have told me that it would be better to spend the money behind Endurance22 on a dedicated scientific voyage to Antarctica.

is heto “climate front line” after alland there is still much to study and learn about what will happen to the White Continent in a warming world.

But Shackleton’s charm is strong.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The crew took refuge on Elephant Island until rescued by a Chilean ship.

Caption, Some artifacts from the expedition remain, but much more lies at the bottom of the ocean.

There is no doubt that there would be considerable curiosity in the images of the wreck and the sight of the crew’s belongings that may be scattered around it.

somewhere down there is the bike of the grocer Thomas Orde-Lees.

the honey jars in which expedition biologist Robert Clark kept his samples.

And the rocks that the geologist James Wordie collected from the bellies of penguins.

“We can see the provisions, or we can see things that connect us with real people who more than 100 years ago they had to abandon this ship, live on the ice, and then go on brutal journeys in small boats to get to safety,” says historian Dan Snow, who will travel on the expedition.

“I hope and believe that the shipwreck will have a lot of interest, not only for super geeks like me, but for there will be things that will enrich the story for everyone.”

image source, susie dent Caption, Even in the age of satellites and metal icebreakers, the Weddell Sea is a notoriously inhospitable place.

If the Endurance22 manages to find the missing ship, artifacts will not be extracted.

the boat is a site of historical importance and has been designated as a monument under the international Antarctic Treaty.

Mensun Bound says that instead the team will perform a highly detailed 3D scan.

“Anyway, there’s no point in raising something like the Endurance. What would you do with it? There isn’t a museum on Earth that could accept it. The cost of its conservation, preservation and exhibition It would be a burden to any museum forever.”