Enrique Iglesias returns through the front door with “You left” with Myke Towers

After a long break of six years, the singer of Spanish origin, Enrique Iglesias, decided to return in 2019 for a series of presentations in his native country, without imagining that the pandemic would have new plans for him.

However, the singer decided to continue working, so he took the hand of another of the greatest exponents, Ricky Martin and Sebastian Yatra, so they decided to start a tour that has given much to talk about.

