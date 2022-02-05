Enrique Iglesias returns through the front door with “You left” with Myke Towers

After a long break of six years, the singer of Spanish origin, Enrique Iglesias, decided to return in 2019 for a series of presentations in his native country, without imagining that the pandemic would have new plans for him.

However, the singer decided to continue working, so he took the hand of another of the greatest exponents, Ricky Martin and Sebastian Yatra, so they decided to start a tour that has given much to talk about.

According to experts, the concert that the stars undertook is considered one of the biggest in recent times and Pollstar magazine included this tour in its “Top 20 Global Concert Tours” list and considered it the most lucrative Latin tour.

But now, the singer has once again given something to talk about after the release of his new single that, just a few hours after its premiere, already has more than 254 thousand views on YouTube.

It is a song titled “Te fueste”, which he did in collaboration with the rapper of Puerto Rican origin Mike Towers, since the singer’s last success was with Sebastian Yatra.

It is worth mentioning that “Te fueste” is a theme that emerges from his most recent studio album titled, “Final Vol. 1?, which is already on digital platforms.

So far, the songs on the album have collectively received 108 platinum certifications in no less than 23 countries and 18 gold certifications in 12 other countries.

And it is that his video was recorded in Miami, Florida under the direction of Marlon Peña, which reaffirms his development of Spanish within the music of the urban genre, a theme that he has been handling for a few years.

The surprises of the Iglesias album

It is no surprise to anyone that the star of Spanish origin is already triumphing on social networks and streaming platforms, as he is still considered one of the greatest Spanish-speaking singers.

And it is that in this album number 11 of his professional career, there are collaborations with exponents of the urban genre such as Wisin, Zion & Lennox, Bad Bunny, Pitbull, Nicky Jam, Farruko and obviously, Myke Towers.

It should be noted that it is a work that should have been released since 2017, since it finished recording in 2016, since since then some songs had already been advanced.

However, the Spanish’s busy schedule prevented the official launch from being made, and now, four years later, it was finally officially released in its digital version.

