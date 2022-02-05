Facebook: the unprecedented collapse of Meta on the stock market after the first drop in active users of the social network

It is the first drop in users suffered by the social network founded in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook is losing active users for the first time in its 18-year history.

Parent company Meta Networks (formerly known as Facebook) acknowledged that the number of daily active users fell to 1.929 million in the last quarter of 2021, compared to 1.93 billion in the previous quarter.

Although it may not seem like much when compared to the total number, it is the first fall suffered by the social network founded in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg.

The value of Meta shares plummetedoralmost a 27% on the New York Stock Exchange this Thursday. This is the largest drop in a single day that a company in the US has experienced.

