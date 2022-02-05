Fall of Meta Wipes $31 Billion From Zuckerberg’s Wealth

Meta shares plummet 20% 1:01

(CNN Business) –– The historic collapse of Meta stock this week took $31 billion from Mark Zuckerberg’s personal wealth, thereby losing him three spots on Bloomberg’s list of the world’s richest people.

Zuckerberg now ranks 10th on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, behind Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and just a few hundred million dollars above Indian energy and technology entrepreneur Mukesh Ambani. Tesla CEO Elon Musk tops the list by a wide margin.

Meta Platforms, the company formerly known as Facebook, had its worst day on the stock market this Thursday. Precisely after reporting an unusual drop in profits, stagnant user numbers and giving a vague assessment of the company’s prospects. All while investing heavily in virtual and augmented reality.

“This fully realized vision is still a long way off,” Zuckerberg said on a call with analysts. “And although the direction is clear, our path ahead is not yet perfectly defined,” he added.

The company’s shares closed down more than 26%. Which reduced its market value by almost US $ 240,000 million.

Zuckerberg, 37, owns more than 398 million Meta shares, or 14.2% of the company, according to a February 2021 Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, the most recent report available.

Following the crash, the CEO and co-founder is now worth $89.6 billion, just $400 million more than Ambani, who controls Reliance Industries and is Asia’s richest man, according to a Bloomberg ranking.

In addition to a disastrous earnings report, Meta revealed for the first time how much money it’s spending on its move to the metaverse. The company also reported a slight but surprising decline in daily active Facebook users in the United States and Canada compared to the previous quarter.

Thursday was a reminder of just how big Meta has become. Its market capitalization fell by more than the valuation of most public companies, including Oracle and Cisco. The loss was also almost as great as the total value of Disney.

Clare Duffy and Julia Horowitz contributed to this report.